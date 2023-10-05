Disney to offer discounts on children's tickets at theme parks

Walt Disney said on Wednesday (Oct 4) it will offer discounts on ticket prices for children at its theme parks for a limited period as it looks to boost traffic.

Business at amusement parks took a hit during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 as the spread of Covid-19 forced closures and hit attendance.

The business had, however, rebounded strongly to become the media conglomerate's main profit engine and also helped cushion losses in its Disney+ streaming business, but is lately showing signs of a slowdown in footfall.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said in August during the third-quarter earnings conference call that the California-based company had seen "softer performance" at Walt Disney World, a part of its parks business, in Orlando.

Although, Iger described the parks as "a tremendous business" and said Walt Disney World was still performing well above pre-pandemic levels.

The company last month said it would nearly double its capital expenditure for its parks business to about US$60 billion (S$82 billion) over the next 10 years.

Beginning Oct 24, Disney will offer children's tickets at Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as US$50 for a day, which will be valid for use between Jan 8 and March 10 next year, the company said in a blog post.

Walt Disney World will also introduce a package offer on Nov 14 for families with discounted children's tickets for theme parks and dining plans, which can be used from March 3 through June 30 next year.

The offers are valid only for children aged three to nine.

