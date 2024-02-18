Divination in Singapore: Where to find tarot reading, palmistry and more energy healing services

It's safe to say that more often than not, we're uncertain where life is taking us. Well, that's where divination comes in — it provides clarity around situations beyond our control.

Now this isn't about predicting specific events like winning the lottery or identifying your future soulmate. Rather, divination offers spiritual insights into which direction you should pursue going forward to unleash your highest self — read more to find out the different types of divination like tarot reading, numerology and more, as well as places where you can kickstart your journey of spiritual healing in Singapore!

Tarot Reading

With traces originating back to the 15th century, Tarot started out as playing cards before evolving into tools for occult mysticism by the 1800s. Influential thinkers like Antoine Court de Gébelin linked the symbolic cards to Egyptian and Kabbalistic traditions, while Carl Jung later viewed them as archetypes tapping into the collective unconscious.

Today, the 78 varied cards conduits into your innermost hopes and fears — its messages may evolve across generations, but a lingering aura of otherworldly insight persists, continuing to entrance you to unveil tarot’s secrets one spread at a time.

Who to look for: Tarot On The Moon, run by Elaine, a tarot reader and linguist who embraces tarot’s multi-faceted applications: a medium for radical self-reflection, a tool for reframing marginalised narratives, and a canvas for creative storytelling. Her readings dive into a keen sensitivity to the words, signs and symbols used for divination. Her offerings include private sessions, public events, and collaborations such as literary tarot readings, integrating her language expertise.

Reiki

Beyond the usual art of divination, step into the world of Reiki — an extraordinary journey into energy healing. Here, practitioners channel universal energy through palm healing, aiming to kindle wellness and relaxation within you.

With a touch that’s light yet profound, they facilitate the flow of positive energy, kickstarting the body’s natural healing processes where stress, anxiety, pain, and imbalances are gently addressed. Some practitioners even take it a step further, offering talismans like heart bracelets or evil-eye pendants, infusing you with protective, loving, or motivating vibes.

Embracing the mind and body as an interconnected system, Reiki stands as a holistic and complementary therapy — offering you a gentle and unique path to wellness.

Who to look for: DE’ Obsidian, a Singapore-based company, provides Reiki Healing (S$180 per session) that seamlessly integrate the power of their crystals—also available for purchase. The goal is not just to enhance your life but to also educate you on the proper use of crystals, ensuring you reap their full spectrum of benefits!

Palmistry

For thousands of years, palm readers have peered into the lines etched on our inner palms — believing the hands we're dealt hide secrets of a destiny foretold. This ancient art of chiromancy — or palmistry — with roots tracing back from Aristotle to the Hindu Vedas, unveils character traits and foretells fate based on the contours of the palm.

What truths are nestled within looped lifelines and jagged heart barriers? Can intellect and passions be traced in delicate map lines as well? Fingers, too, can unlock unspoken talents, providing a glimpse into the veiled tides of fortune that guide life's uncertain seas.

Who to look for: Linglin Chan operates a full-time spirituality business, primarily specialising in palm reading. Additionally, she offers face reading and tarot reading services, incorporating philosophy and psychology into her practice. Her Palm Reading sessions are priced from S$168.

Numerology

If you find that repeating number sequences seem to pop up at poignant times in your life, numerology may be calling your name. This ancient practice examines the hidden codes within words, names, dates, and ideas to reveal the energetic vibrations at play.

Drawing links between numbers and life events, numerologists believe certain digits carry luck, influence personality, and even foreshadow the future. Though frequently entwined with astrology's lens, numerology provides an additional layer of spiritual guidance to those seeking it.

Each reading sheds light on life's intricate patterns, affirming inner truths for some or providing comfort during uncertainty for others.

Who to look for: Alex of Hidden Perspective is a seasoned practitioner of Chinese metaphysics and a certified Enneagram Master, helping many achieve their deepest potential. The initial consult is free of charge, however the fees for subsequent consults vary. For more information or bookings, visit their website.

Clairvoyance

Originating from the Old French language, meaning "clear sight," clairvoyants often come to mind when thinking about fortune tellers who predict the future. These psychics have the ability to tap into unseen vibes and energies, allowing them to receive visions of past events or glimpses into the future.

Unlike tarot or astrology, clairvoyants rely on their intuitive third eye to see beyond the physical world, unveiling hidden truths not just about individual events but offering insights into the broader life path of individuals.

Advanced practitioners can even enter an almost trance-like state, enhancing their ability to control and interpret what they see regarding fate, origins, relationships, and spiritual growth providing comfort to those in search of deeper understanding.

Who to look for: Psychic coach and intuitive Lynda Woolf has worked on FBI and police cases and became famous around the world for her accuracy and psychic ability. Congenial, open, and friendly, she conducts both online and offline services from S$125 for 30 minutes.

Fengshui

In the vast cosmic landscape, the Chinese uphold three key cosmic forces: Destiny, Earth Luck, and Human Luck. Fengshui, deeply rooted in ancient Chinese wisdom, steps into the realm of Earth Luck. While it doesn't rewrite destiny's script, it acts as a cosmic choreographer, orchestrating a dance of harmony between individuals and their surroundings.

Picture it as optimising the flow of Qi, the vital life force coursing through everything. By fine-tuning this energy dance, fengshui aims to elevate your quality of life, fostering health, prosperity, and an overall sense of well-being.

Who to look for: Want to improve the flow of luck in your life? David Tong from Chinese Metaphysics Global Consulting is a pro at classic fengshui techniques, which include furniture placement and bazi readings – no hard selling of crystal balls or talismans here.

Aura Reading

The idea of the aura — an energy field surrounding living things — traces back through many ancient religions and cultures - perceiving these invisible halos of light to uncover insights about our inner world.

In modern times, aura readers carry on this psychic tradition of interpreting auras to reveal truths about us with the aid of biosensor tools that can photograph this metaphysical layer based on colour meanings — like red signalling passion or green for healing — making it easier to identify areas within us that needs spiritual balance.

Who to look for: Known as one of Singapore’s most renowned occult shops, The Love Witch offers Aura Readings (S$48++), utilising biofeedback devices to visually render precise human-energy readings providing metaphysical insights to enhance healing and self-awareness.

