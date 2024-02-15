What to do this weekend (Feb 16 to 18)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts 2024

Esplanade's annual CNY festival is back.

This year, Huayi boasts a thrilling line-up of both free and ticketed programmes, from crime thrillers to traditional Cantonese opera, kid-friendly plays, storytelling sessions, dance and music performances, and much more.

Feb 16 to 25 2024

2. Paws and Pints Yard Official Launch Party

Head down to Timbre+ One North this Sunday to celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new pet-friendly live music courtyard.

Feast on delicious eats with food trucks offering a variety of F&B delights ranging from authentic Thai cuisune to mala xiang guo, a wide selection of craft beers and more. You can also check out the Paws and Pints market to pick up treats, knick-knacks and other accessories for your furry friends.

Naturally, your furkids are invited to join the festivities. In fact, there will be a Fashion Paw-rade where you can dress your pets up as cartoon characters and stand a chance to win paw-some prizes.

There will also be live music entertainment, as well as kid-friendluy activities for your little ones such as face painting and a bouncy castle.

Feb 18 2024, 12 pm to 8.30 pm

3. Coloured Ice Playground @ Snow City

Singapore's favourite "winter" destination has a new attraction for snow-lovers.

Recognised by the Singapore Book of Records as Singapore's largest dyed ice gallery, the newly unveiled Coloured Ice Playground is a breathtaking winter wonderland featuring awe-inspiring ice sculptures, mini golf on ice and an exhilarating ice slide, amongst other interactive exhibits sculpted by renowned local artist Jeffrey Ng.

The sculptures, made from 200 dyed ice blocks and 70 clear ice blocks, span an impressive 127 square metres and involved an extraordinary 499 hours of painstaking craftsmanship and creativity.

4. Asia Comics Expo 002

If you're a fan of comics, anime and all manner of geeky things, swing by Suntec City this weekend for the 2nd edition of the Asia Comics Expo.

Organised by the Singapore Cosplay Club, this two-day convention brings together artists and toy collectors to showcase their gorgeous works and collectibles, as well as some of the region's best cosplayers decked out in stunning cosplays. Be sure to also check out the vendors selling crafts and merchandise featuring your favourite fandoms.

Feb 17 to 18 2024

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.