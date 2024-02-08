What to do this long weekend (Feb 9 to 12)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Usher in a Year of Lóng-evity with Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with your animal friends at Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and Night Safari.

You're invited to learn all about "real-life" dragons with educational booths at Singapore Zoo, be entertained by aupicious dragon dance performances at Bird Paradise and River Wonders, immerse yourself in the spirit of the new year via a dazzling LED performance with Lunar New Year greetings at Night Safari, and much more.

Feb 9 to 25, 2024. Find out more here

2. River Hongbao 2024

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1_6OHdCzrD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The ever-popular River Hongbao CNY festivities return this weekend.

You're invited to explore Gardens by the Bay as it transforms into a magical garden brought to life by more than 20 enchanting lantern sets, including a stunning centrepiece — the "Prosperous Year of the Dragon", which features a 140-metre long dragon and an 18-metre tall God of Fortune.

There will also be lively dance and musical performances by diverse cultural troupes and Getai singers, nostalgic carnival rides like bumper cars and flying elephant rides, carnival games, lantern riddles, a food street full of tasty street food bringing together flavours from across Asia, and much more.

Till Feb 17, 2024. Find out more here or here

3. CNY Istana Open House

The Istana opens its doors again for this year's Lunar New Year Istana Open House.

You can look forward to guided tours of the Istana main building and grounds, traditional and contemporary performances including musical ensembles on instruments such as the dizi, pi pa and guzheng, local renditions of pop songs, and multicultural dances, various family-friendly activity booths, and much more.

Be sure to also check out the merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana and President's Challenge souvenirs and memorabilia, as well as booths by Social Service Agencies (SSAs) TOUCH Community Services and MINDS.

All proceeds from the entrance into the Istana grounds, tours and the President's Challenge merchandise booth will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge, while proceeds from the SSAs booths will go towards the SSAs.

Only cashless payments via Credit/Debit Card and/or QR Code will be accepted.

Feb 12, 2024, 8.30am to 6pm. Find out more here

4. Total Defence For Thee!

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2i1Tkzuqyn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Did you know that Feb 15, 2024 marks our 40th Total Defence Day? Ahead of this milestone, head down to Singapore Discovery Centre to check out the special Total Defence anniversary exhibition.

Running till March 17, the exhibition consists of three zones that reflect the evolution of Total Defence over the past 40 years, championing the stories of countless heroes who rose from diverse backgrounds to confront challenges at our nation's doorstep.

To make things more interesting, it includes a role-playing concept that challenges you to answer the call of adventure via an interactive trail that reimagines Total Defence history as a cyberpunk fantasy setting.

Other highlights include capture the flag laser tag sessions, craft activities, curated film screenings, a fun carnival for you to unwind, and more. You can also redeem a full set of cute collectible pins by completing exhibition activities during this period.

Till March 17, 2024. Find out more here

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2024: 8 affordable staycation hotels from $138

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.