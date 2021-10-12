DJ Raymond Foong shares the secret to being a 'chill' dad to his 2 kids

With most Singaporeans on default home-based learning and work-from-home mode, working parents, specifically, deserve a pat on their back.

And celebrity parents are no different. They also face similar challenges as the rest of us, especially when it comes to raising their kids. DJ Raymond Foong for instance, knows just how difficult balancing work and family can become.

The Capital 958 DJ and father of two kids opened up to theAsianparent in an exclusive interview to talk about how he manages to hold both titles, as well as the type of parent he is at home.

DJ Raymond Foong reveals he’s more of 'reasoning parent'

As he had always looked forward to having two kids, Foong shares that his children bring him a lot of joy. He and his wife have a three-and-a-half-year-old boy and a six-month-old baby girl.

Foong shares that his little boy is “very curious with things” and would often ask him questions. “I had to explain and even sometimes had a little debate session with him to make him understand what can or can’t be done, the educating part is challenging,” he tells theAsianparent.

Foong believes he is quite “chill” as a parent and would always try to reason with his son when he gets a bit naughty and refuses to listen to him.

As for his daughter, he adds, “My girl just turned six months old, I guess the challenge is to make sure she is well fed and get enough sleep to grow!”

When asked about the issues that worry him the most as a parent, Foong shares, “Their overall well-being, what they learned outside [of] home, how their values [are] shaped, [and] what they were exposed to.”

How Foong supports his children’s education, mental health and future aspirations

As a parent in Singapore, Foong shares that hopefully “we are moving in the right direction and (can) get rid of the old teaching methods.”

“I believe that in addition to going to school, children also learn a lot through play,” he notes.

“My parents gave me a very pleasant childhood, and I hope to do that for my kids as well,” adds the famous DJ.

We must create a healthier environment for our next generation

With mental health among kids becoming a growing concern, Foong says, “Parents, educators and the general public should learn more and work together to create a healthier growth environment for our next generation.”

“Having good mental health is not necessarily inborn, it requires a variety of conditions. Have self-confidence without being too conceited. Hold correct and good values,” he makes sure to add.

In response to mental health issues in children, Foong suggests, “Communicate more with family and elders. I personally think that family education is more important than school education.”

Being a “reasoning” and “chill” parent, Raymond Foong tells theAsianparent that he isn’t opposed to either of his children deciding to become a DJ. In fact, the “chill” dad says that he would let them decide their own future.

“In the future media industry, in addition to conventional radio and television, as well as digital media, possibly more platforms which probably still unknown now. Currently, our DJs are also experimenting on various platforms. This is the trend of the future media,” says the DJ dad.

Working full-time as a parent and a DJ for CAPITAL 958

As a famous media personality, DJ Raymond Foong admits that it is indeed difficult to achieve a balance between life and work. This has been especially the case since the pandemic.

“I usually try to finish my work when my children are sleeping or in school, and try to have fun and chat with them as much as possible when they are at home,” shares Foong.

Adding, “I also want to thank my wife, mother and helper for reducing my burden of parenting, so that I have no worries when I am busy at work.”

While currently working with TV news and current affairs teams, Foong also shares that the audience can expect more cross-platform attempts from him.

The celeb dad says, “In terms of programme planning, in addition to news content, we launched new programmes that covers entertainment and culture news, such as singing, environmental issues, and dialectal differences.”

“They are not only available on the radio, but also on Facebook and our meListen website and app. It is a relatively new attempt, and I hope everyone will like it,” Raymond Foong signs off.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.