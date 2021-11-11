DJ Vernon A talks about raising a teen, a toddler and a baby at the same time

It has almost been a year since Class 95 DJ Vernon A and influencer Jayne Tham welcomed their second baby. Since then, the celebrity dad has been "coping" with having two little kids at home.

The last time theAsianparent spoke with the radio jockey, he and his wife were just about to get ready for another baby.

Now that their new little tot has settled in, we reached out to DJ Vernon A once again to hear about his new parenting challenges and more.

An "exhausting yet wonderful" experience so far

PHOTO: Vernon A

Since the popular DJ is a dad to three kids, parenting isn't necessarily new to him. But with a new addition to the family, paired with an active toddler running around, some different challenges have certainly come Vernon's way.

While it has been a wonderful experience and journey so far, he admits it can be "exhausting at times".

"Everything is a challenge I guess because you always have an idea of what direction you want to take, but the kids always have their own way of doing things and of course they have their own personalities so the challenge is understanding them and reacting accordingly," Vernon tells theAsianparent.

When asked what worries him the most as a father, the DJ responds, "I guess as a parent you always want the best for your child. A good education, staying healthy and being happy."

"I think the list goes on and the worries differ with different stages of their lives but the important thing is to be able to roll with the punches and adapt to different situations as they arise," he adds.

The difference between raising a teen, a toddler and a baby

PHOTO: Vernon A

Now that he has a third baby, Vernon has found significant differences in caring for each of his kids. This is especially since they are all at different stages of their life.

The celeb dad has an 18-year-old son named Ethan from his previous marriage. With his wife Jayne, he has a two-year-old named Liam and their newly born child, Niall.

"For my eldest son it's more helping make decisions about school, part-time work and relationships," he shares.

Regarding his two youngest kids, Vernon says, "It's more playtime, learning and discipline, so yeah, switching hats from old to young is quite the juggling act, but a really fun process at the same time."

"So, when I have to work Jayne handles both and I really don't know how she does it [because] I think it would be disastrous if I tried," adds the famous jockey.

What type of parent is DJ Vernon A?

PHOTO: Vernon A

Vernon tells us that he is more of a "supportive parent" to his kids.

He continues to share, "I don't like pressuring my kids into doing anything they don't like. I try to be as nurturing as I can, but I try to instil basic discipline."

Vernon adds that he is the biggest supporter of his kids and he would also cheer them on if they ever find themselves interested in being a DJ, just like their father. But only if he thinks they have the talent for it!

"It's one thing to want to do something, but having the talent and passion for it I feel is more important. Obviously, I'd be really proud if they were really passionate about the industry and I'd be supportive, but I guess it would be the same for any industry they have their hearts set on," he makes sure to add.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.