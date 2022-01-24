Dodge is looking for a Chief Doughnut Maker, and the application process is rather wild

Think you're great at making doughnuts? Dodge could be looking for someone just like you.

And no, they're not thinking about glazed pastries, but rather doughnuts makers of the smoking tyre variety. The post of Chief Doughnut Maker is now being offered at Dodge, alongside a paycheck of $201,000 after converting to Singapore dollars.

Responsibilities of the post include serving as a Dodge ambassador, rubbing shoulders with celebs at auto events, and training up at the Radford Racing School in the USA. Oh, and you'll also be expected to drive a Dodge SRT Hellcat (although that admittedly sounds more like a job perk).

Here's the kick though. It won't be easy landing this job, and Dodge is not making it any easier for anyone to get in, with applicants first required to submit a short video showing why they're best suited for the role.

There will then be a competition, apparently hosted by Champion Wrestler Bill Goldberg, between the top 10 finalists that will put their talents to the test.

Contestants are said to be expected to be thrown into wild, hot-seat scenarios, including racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight, and the series of eliminations will be aired like a reality TV show with the final episode revealing Dodge's new Chief Donut Maker.

Still not daunted? Dodge is taking applications from Jan 20, 2022, through to Feb 28, 2022. Applicants will need to show, in a short video that they embody the spirit of the founding Dodge Brothers. Oh, and unfortunately, they will also need to be residents in the USA. Bummer. Still, if you're somehow reading this for one of the great 50 states, feel free to head on over to Dodge's dedicated hiring site here to apply!

This article was first published in sgCarMart.