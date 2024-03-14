Dodge releases world's first electric muscle car

Dodge is pushing muscle cars into a new era — with the unveiling of the world's first and only electric muscle car to date.

The Dodge Charger is not just the world's first electric muscle car, but also what the brand is calling its first "multi-energy muscle car". The term refers to the fact that the Charger is now being offered in both electrified and combustion-powered forms.

Despite going electric, the Charger will remain as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car.

Two electrified Charger models will be offered — the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack which delivers an approximate 660bhp, and the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T with about 489bhp. Both variants will be powered by a 100.5kWh battery pack, with the less powerful Daytona R/T getting more than 510km in claimed range, against the more powerful Daytona Scat Pack's 418km.

With multi-energy powertrains in mind, Dodge is also offering the Charger with more traditional petrol power. The Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. is powered by the 3.0-litre Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine, while Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. is fueled by the 3.0-litre Twin Turbo Hurricane Standard Output engine. Both the engines deliver approximately 542bhp and 414bhp respectively.

The exterior of the Dodge Charger will be muscular with a focus on function. The front R-wing, exclusive to Charger Daytona models, acts as a callout to the original Charger Daytona from the 1970s. Beyond aesthetics, this facilitates air flow through a front pass-through area, which enhances the downforce all while creating a unique visual profile.

The interior badging of these cars will also correspond to the models. While the gas-powered SIXPACK models will simply retain 'Charger' in their names, an additional 'Daytona' badge marks the all-electric variants.

Dodge says the Charger will have a pure widebody stance, with the two door coupes and four door sedans sharing a common wheelbase.

The open air feel of the cabin can also be enhanced by an optional full length glass roof, working hand in hand with the large rear hatch.

As you'd expect, the colour options will be bold on a car of such status. The Charger is set to come in eight exterior options: After Dark, Bludicrous, Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.

The cabin, on the other hand, features a layered instrument panel and console theme, making the interior unique and sculpted with a modern and technical feel.

The console acts as a home to free-standing, wide-format 10.25-inch or 16-inch cluster screen alongside a 12.3-inch centre display which is positioned in an angled centre stack.

As with many modern cars, the Charger's interior is also getting its own dazzling array of ambient lighting, with a new Attitude Adjustment interior lighting comes in 64 colours. The intensity of these colours reacts to vehicle events such as pressing the ignition button.

As for the driver, Dodge says the the steering wheel has been made to be performance oriented, and gives a technical feel. The one found in the Daytona Scat Pack even has paddle shifters, which manage regenerative braking and the PowerShot button at the front for quick access. Move down the centre console, and one will also find the 'Start' button positioned closed to what Dodge is calling a 'pistol-grip' shifter, as well as a wireless phone charger.

Among the four powertrain variants offered with the all new Charger, Dodge seems to be positioning the fully electric Daytona Scat Pack as the flagship. The variant is set to exclusively get two Race Option modes — Donut Mode and Drift Mode — which Dodge says will give drivers more options to "explore muscle car performance".

Production for the two door coupe versions of the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will begin first, in mid-2024.

Meanwhile, the all-electric four-door Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models will begin production in the first quarter of 2025. The gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. should also start rolling out of factory doors in the first quarter of 2025.

ALSO READ: Audi unveils new A3 Sportback and Sedan models

This article was first published in sgCarMart.