Does Tesla's new OS update beat the likes of other EVs out there?

The new Tesla OS 2022.12.3.2 was released on April 27, 2022 featuring an additional Bottom Bar Customisation, a web browser that now runs on Chromium 98 instead of the previous Chromium 88, and 'Dog Mode' which can be enabled via the Tesla app.

According to the Teslascope, 57 per cent (9,871) of Tesla vehicles have installed the new 2022.12.3.2 software update as of today.

With EV competitors like the Polestar 2 receiving an Android Automotive 11 update last week, its third major version, here's what you can expect from Tesla's new 2022.12.3.2 OS update.

Range display

PHOTO: Tesla Software Updates

The vehicle's range estimation has now been modified to better represent real-world conditions.

Only available on the new Model X.

Additional bottom bar customisation

PHOTO: Tesla Software Updates

You can now add vehicle controls such as 'defrost', 'windshield wipers' and 'seat heaters' to the bottom bar. To customise it, long press any app icon to enter edit mode, then drag the desired control to the bottom bar.

Available on the new Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Disney+

PHOTO: Tesla Software Updates

Yes, you read that right. Tesla Theatre now supports Disney+. To launch Tesla Theatre, tap the Theatre icon in the Application Launcher while your car is in Park.

Available on the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Child lock

PHOTO: Tesla Software Updates

Child Lock can now be enabled for a single rear door. Tap Controls > Child Lock, and select Right, Left, or Both.

Available on the new Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Charging time estimation

PHOTO: Tesla Software Updates

Estimated charging times are now more accurate by taking into account the current battery pack temperature when a Tesla is connected to a Supercharger or a third-party fast charger.

Only available on the Legacy Model X and Legacy Model S.

Additional mobile app controls dog mode

PHOTO: Tesla Software Updates

Dog Mode and Camp Mode can now be enabled via the Tesla mobile app. However, this functionality requires the mobile app version of 4.7.0 or higher.

'Dog Mode' allows you to set the temperature in the car, just like you'd set it at home, and the car will keep the interior of the vehicle at that temperature until you return. It doesn't matter whether the cabin needs to be heated or cooled, the car will control the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) to keep the vehicle at the selected temperature.

Available on the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Rear display improvements

The new OS update made improvements to the seat heater visualization for the rear display. The vehicle seats are now displayed in a horizontal orientation, similar to the main display. If your vehicle is equipped with a third row, you can now adjust the heated seats for the third row from the rear display as well.

Available on the new Model S and new Model X.

Browser improvements

PHOTO: Twitter/DBurkland

The web browser in your car has been updated and now allows you to clear the browser's history should you decide to turn into a private investigator.

The browser is now based on Chromium 98 instead of Chromium 88, which was released in January 2021. Over the past year, there have been various big improvements to Chromium, including a faster version of V8, Chromium's JavaScript engine. In addition to being updated to a more recent version of Chromium, there have been several improvements made to make browsing easier and more efficient.

You can now also clear your browser's history by navigating to Controls > Service and tapping on 'Clear Browser Data'.

Available on the Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.