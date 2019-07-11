Does your husband feel like your brother? You can prevent that

Jessica* and Thomas* have been married for 12 years and have two young children.

Early in their marriage, the couple enjoyed a close bond, with plenty of satisfying sex, intimate conversations and fun moments.

A few years ago, however, Jessica started noticing changes in her relationship and the way she and Thomas related to each other. It worried her.

“My husband felt more like a brother to me,” says Jessica, who turns 38 this year.

“The spark between us was no longer there and I felt quite detached from him. We were still having sex but it became less frequent and wasn’t as emotionally fulfilling as it used to be. I also stopped confiding in him because I didn’t feel close to him anymore.”

Thomas, too, noticed changes in his marriage.

“Our talks often centred around our kids – we were just parents trying to look after our family, no longer lovers or romantic partners or husband and wife,” he explains.

“Sex with Jessica was like going through the motions and it felt like our close bond had been lost somewhere along the way. This terrified me because I thought we were losing ‘us’ and the special connection we shared.”

SIGNS YOUR MARRIAGE IS MORE LIKE A BROTHER-SISTER RELATIONSHIP

It’s not uncommon for a marriage to devolve into something that feels more like a sibling relationship.

Sometimes, the attraction fades when there is a breakdown in communication, or when both partners take each other for granted, stop showing appreciation for each other or don’t show consideration for each other’s feelings.

“When this happens, there’s a risk of the marriage losing its spark,” says Jean Chen, a psychotherapist and director at Relationship Matters.