Don Don Donki announces new outlet, expected to open in Tiong Bahru

Singapore already has 15 Don Don Donki outlets scattered across our island, but deep inside, we all know that we can never get enough of them (or their catchy theme song).

So, fans of the Japanese supermarket will be ecstatic to know that they will be opening a 16th outlet.

This was announced in a mysterious teaser post on their social media platforms on Thursday (Aug 17).

While the official location of the new store was not revealed, Don Don Donki dropped some telling clues in the post.

"Donpen and his team [are] on a journey to a vibrant neighbourhood where the rich tapestry of heritage and history seamlessly intertwines with the contemporary flair of hip and modern elements," they said.



"Can you unravel the mystery of the upcoming new Don Don Donki Singapore outlet, as we prepare to unveil its latest destination?"

But it seems sharp-eyed Singaporeans have already cracked the code within 24 hours.

And the answer is none other than Tiong Bahru.

In the comments section of the post, several netizens pointed out that the Japanese words in the image on their socials translates to "Chon Bahru".

One netizen who visited Tiong Bahru Plaza confirmed this and substantiated it with an image of construction hoarding covered in Don Don Donki's logo.

The new store is slated to open in Q4 this year.

