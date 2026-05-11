Don Don Donki at HarbourFront Centre slashing prices by up to 70% ahead of July closure

If you are looking to stock up on some of your favourite Japanese products, here is some good news for you.

Don Don Donki at HarbourFront Centre is holding clearance sales ahead of its closure — with discounts of up to 70 per cent on selected products.

The store will shutter on July 19 as the the mall is preparing to close for redevelopment, the Japanese chain said in an Instagram post on May 8.

The sale will last till the outlet's final day, while stocks last.

Located on level three of HarbourFront Centre — above the Singapore Cruise Centre — Don Don Donki is often frequented by travellers taking ferries to nearby holiday spots such as Batam and Bintan or cruises, as well as visitors headed to Sentosa.

Its late-night opening hours also make it a great supper option for those living nearby.

Following the closure, shoppers can also visit nearby outlets at 100AM and Tiong Bahru Plaza, Don Don Donki said.

This is the chain's second store closure this year. Its Downtown East branch closed on March 15 after five years of operations.

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The Japanese chain store's closure at HarbourFront Centre comes ahead of the latter's transformation into a 33-storey integrated development with public and office spaces.

The new landmark will also feature a 13,000 sq m elevated verdant park located next to a newly created stretch of waterfront promenade — in line with plans for HarbourFront Precinct's rejuvenation and the development of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Owner Mapletree Investments said last October that the mall will be temporarily closed from the second half of 2026, and the development is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2031.

A new two-story cruise and ferry terminal near the development will also commence operations from the second half of 2026.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com