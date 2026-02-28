Don Don Donki to shutter Downtown East store on March 15 after 5 years

Those who frequent Downtown East will no longer hear Don Don Donki's familiar jingle very soon.

The Japanese supermarket chain will be closing its outlet at the mall on March 15, it announced in a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 27).

"We are truly grateful for all the love, support and late-night snack runs you've shared with us over the years. Thank you for making this store so special," it said.

It assured customers that this is "not goodbye, it's see you nearby", encouraging them to visit the nearby outlets at Tampines 1 or Jewel Changi Airport for their favourite Japanese goodies and meals.

"From the bottom of our hearts, arigatou," the chain added.

This is seemingly the first reported closure of a full Don Don Donki store.

Don Don Donki @ Downtown East was the chain's first full outlet in the east and has been operating for nearly five years.

The expansive, one-storey supermarket opened in April 2021 following the closure of the chain's Sweet Potato Factory booth at Changi Airport Terminal 3 in September 2020.

Don Don Donki entered Singapore in December 2017 with its first store at Orchard Central and has expanded steadily since.

It currently has 17 stores islandwide, including Downtown East and at locations such as PLQ Mall, Suntec City and Jurong Point.

[[nid:718152]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com