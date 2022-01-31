Don Don Donki Orchard Central has CNY promo, includes $68 Chita whiskey and $19 canned abalones

Chinese New Year (CNY) is already here and if you need to do some last-minute grocery shopping, Don Don Donki's Orchard Gateway outlet has got you covered.

Not only will it be open throughout CNY, but it is also running some exciting promotions.

If you're having hotpot for your reunion dinner, you can stock up on bottles of Mizkan sesame sauce for $4.50 (U.P. $5.50) and canned abalone for $19 (U.P. $38). You can also snag 15 packets of pork collar, pork belly or beef shabu shabu for just $100, which comes up to just $6.67 per pack.



Need drinks for the occasion? Grab yourself a bottle of Chita whiskey for $68 (U.P. $78) or Yamazaki plum wine for $78 (U.P. $99). If you don't drink, you can still enjoy two bottles of calpis soda for $3.80 (U.P. $5 for two bottles) or three bottles of JN Kakaku Sodawater for $3.80 (U.P. $4.50 for three bottles).

Do note that the promotion is on from now till Feb 14 and is only available at the Japanese supermarket's Orchard Gateway outlet.

Deal ends: Feb 14

