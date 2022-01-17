Last-minute shopping? Here are all the supermarket stores open over CNY period

The Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays are usually a well-deserved break for many businesses out there. But if you're in need of some last-minute groceries or essentials, don't fret.

Instead of scrambling to find a store that's open, simply refer to our list for the opening hours of stores from Singapore's major supermarket chains.

NTUC FairPrice

On CNY eve (Jan 31), FairPrice on Wheels will operate till 2pm, while 117 FairPrice stores will stay open till 5pm. Another 33 stores will remain in operation for 24 hours.

As for the first day of CNY (Feb 1), a total of 133 stores will be open. A majority of the stores will close at 5pm, but there are 40 24-hour stores which will operate as usual. The FairPrice at Jewel will close at 11pm and the one at Balmoral Plaza will close at 10pm.

From the second day of CNY, operations at all stores will resume as per usual.

Click here for more details.

Sheng Siong

All Sheng Siong outlets will close at 4pm on CNY eve.

On the first and second days of CNY, 26 outlets will be open from 8am to 6pm.

The outlets are:

Blk 455 Sengkang West Ave

Blk 6 Potong Pasir Ave 2

Blk 539A Bedok North St 3

Blk 154A Bukit Batok West Ave 8

Blk 209 New Upper Changi Rd

Blk 720 Clementi West St 2

Blk 105 Canberra St

Blk 52 Chin Swee Rd

Elias Mall

Blk 417 Fernvale Link

Blk 301 Geylang Rd

Junction 9

1 Jalan Berseh

Blk 7 Jurong West Ave 5

Jurong Superbowl

Junction 10

Blk 301 Punggol Central

19 Serangoon North Ave 5

61 Teban Gardens Rd

506 Tampines Central 1

Blk 88 Tanglin Halt Rd

Blk 4 Toa Payoh Lor 7

Blk 301 Woodlands Street 31

Blk 573 Woodlands Drive 16

Blk 845 Yishun Street 81

200 Woodlands Ind Park E7

From the third day of CNY (Feb 3), normal operations will resume.

Click here for more details.

Giant

Besides Giant's Suntec City, Paya Lebar Square, IMM, Sembawang Shopping Centre and Nanyang Technological University outlets, all other outlets will operate on a 24-hour basis throughout the new year period.

Click here for more details.

Cold Storage

Cold Storage's 24-hour outlets in Cluny Court, Holland Village, Jelita, Rail Mall, Nex and Siglap Village will remain open as usual throughout the festive season.

Its other outlets will close at 9pm on CNY eve.

On day one and two of CNY, its Takashimaya outlet will be closed. Other outlets will remain open.

Click here for more details.

