When is Li Chun? When to start spring cleaning? All the auspicious dates you need to know for a huat CNY 2022

In the blink of an eye, Christmas is already over and shopping malls are starting to put out all their Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations.

If you, too, are already making preparations for CNY, which falls on Feb 1, 2022, it's a good time to start marking all the auspicious dates on your calendar.

Apart from Li Chun, which is regarded as the luckiest day to deposit your money, read on to find out the optimal times for you to discontinue work, start work, spring clean and visit your loved ones.

When to deposit your money

For the uninitiated, Li Chun in Chinese culture signifies the beginning of spring. This often falls around Chinese New Year. In 2022, Li Chun starts on Feb 4 and ends on Feb 19.

Many believe that depositing money at the right time during the Li Chun period will bring good fortune for the coming year.

According to Way Fengshui Group, these are the luckiest times for each zodiac sign to deposit money into their bank accounts.

When to cease or start work

If you want to start the new year off on the right foot, you'll have to take note of the lucky dates to cease and start work.

Fengshui blog Feng Shui Beginner says that this depends on your zodiac sign too. If your sign conflicts with a particular date, you should avoid ceasing or starting work on that day.

Dates to cease work