When is Li Chun? When to start spring cleaning? All the auspicious dates you need to know for a huat CNY 2022

Melissa Teo
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Unsplash

In the blink of an eye, Christmas is already over and shopping malls are starting to put out all their Chinese New Year (CNY) decorations

If you, too, are already making preparations for CNY, which falls on Feb 1, 2022, it's a good time to start marking all the auspicious dates on your calendar. 

Apart from Li Chun, which is regarded as the luckiest day to deposit your money, read on to find out the optimal times for you to discontinue work, start work, spring clean and visit your loved ones. 

When to deposit your money 

For the uninitiated, Li Chun in Chinese culture signifies the beginning of spring. This often falls around Chinese New Year. In 2022, Li Chun starts on Feb 4 and ends on Feb 19. 

Many believe that depositing money at the right time during the Li Chun period will bring good fortune for the coming year. 

According to Way Fengshui Group, these are the luckiest times for each zodiac sign to deposit money into their bank accounts. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne

When to cease or start work 

If you want to start the new year off on the right foot, you'll have to take note of the lucky dates to cease and start work. 

Fengshui blog Feng Shui Beginner says that this depends on your zodiac sign too. If your sign conflicts with a particular date, you should avoid ceasing or starting work on that day. 

Dates to cease work 

Date Day Conflicting zodiac sign
Jan 28  Friday  Pig
Jan 31 Monday Tiger

Dates to start work

Date Day Conflicting zodiac sign
Feb 4 Friday Horse
Feb 7 Monday Rooster
Feb 8  Tuesday Dog 
Feb 10  Thursday Rat 
Feb 14  Monday Dragon 
Feb 15  Tuesday Snake

When to spring clean 

Spring cleaning is one of the most crucial things to do before CNY.

According to Feng Shui Beginner, the purpose of this is to remove the old, unwanted and stagnant energy so that you can welcome new, positive energy into your space.

And yes, there are auspicious times to spring clean too.

Similar to the auspicious dates for ceasing and starting work, try to choose a date that doesn't conflict with you and your family member's signs. 

Date Day Conflicting zodiac sign
Jan 17 Monday Rat 
Jan 20  Thursday Rabbit 
Jan 25 Tuesday  Monkey 
Jan 28  Friday Pig 
Jan 29  Saturday Rat 

Besides picking an auspicious day, where you start your spring cleaning also matters. 

If you had a good 2021, you should start cleaning from the main entrance of your home and work inwards. 

And if you had a bad 2021, start cleaning from the innermost part of the house and sweep all the way out to the main door to remove all the negative energy. 

When to do your CNY visitations 

The festive period is all about meeting up with family and friends to celebrate new beginnings 

According to Way Fengshui Group, there are also auspicious and inauspicious times to visit your loved ones on the first day of CNY, so do take note of these as you plan your visitation route. 

Period Time Luck rating
Zi 11pm to 1am Good
Chou 1am to 3am Good
Yin 3am to 5am Average
Mao 5am to 7am Bad 
Chen  7am to 9am Average
Si  9am to 11am  Bad
Wu 11am to 1pm Average 
Wei 1pm to 3pm Average 
Shen 3pm to 5pm Good
You 5pm to 7pm Average
Xu 7pm to 9pm Average 
Hai 9pm to 11pm Good 

melissateo@asiaone.com 

#Chinese New Year #CNY 2022 #Traditional #superstition