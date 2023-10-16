Dona Manis Cake Shop's co-founder dies, remembered as a 'humble boss'

After living to the ripe old age of 93, one of the founders of well-loved Dona Manis Cake Shop, Tan Tieow Teong, has died.

He passed last Friday (Oct 13).

The sad news was shared on the bakery's Facebook page on Saturday (Oct 14).

"Well-known and humble boss who [took the] bus to work till a ripe old age of 90 years old. Thank you for everything. You will be missed," read the post.

Tiew Teong's cortege left today and he was cremated at Mandai Crematorium Hall 2 at 10.20am.

In the comments section of the Facebook post, sad customers flooded it with well wishes.

Some reminisced their memories with Tieow Teong while others shared some of their favourite bakes from Dona Manis Cake Shop, such as the banana pies and Chinese New Year cookies.

Situated in the basement of Katong Shopping Centre, Dona Manis Cake Shop is an old-school bakery that has been opened since 1992.

They're mostly known for their fragrant banana pies and also sell other pastries like cream puffs and chocolate tarts at their shop.

In an interview with Sethlui.com, Tiew Teong, and the shop's other founder, Soh Toh Lang, shared that they start their day as early as 6am and their regulars consist of both young and old customers.

Despite the long hours, they also insist on making the batches of bakes from scratch to maintain consistency.

AsiaOne has reached out to Esther Tan, Tiew Teong's daughter, for more details.

Earlier in August, the former co-owner of the beloved Heng Ji Chicken Rice hawker stall, Lim En Ai, died.

She was 80 years old.

While the exact cause of her death is unknown, the elderly hawker had been "sick for a while".

And back in July, Chan Fook Chee, the owner of popular Changi Village stall, Million Star Fried Banana, died at the age of 79.

He is survived by his 78-year-old wife.

Fook Chee had passed because of old age and poor health.

ALSO READ: Owner of popular Hokkien Street Bak Kut Teh dies at 72

melissateo@asiaone.com