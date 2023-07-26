Million Star Fried Banana owner dies, Changi Village stall to close temporarily

Just last February, James Chan, the second-generation owner of goreng pisang (fried banana fritter) stall Million Star Fried Banana, died.

And now, his father and owner of the popular Changi Village stall, Chan Fook Chee, has passed away too at the age of 79. He died on Tuesday (July 25) and is survived by his 78 year-old wife.

Netizen Amy Sim shared the news on the Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on July 26.

In the comments, there was some confusion initially as several netizens thought she was sharing the news of James' death from a year ago.

However, Amy confirmed with AsiaOne that the deceased is in fact James' father.

She also told us that the cause of death was old age and poor health, or "nothing sudden".

"On behalf of Uncle Chan, a big thank you to many whom have supported him over the years or even decades," wrote Amy in the Facebook post.

She added that the Million Star Fried Banana stall will be closed till further notice.

Died in his sleep

On Feb 21, 2022, James died in his sleep with the cause of death being a heart attack.

The news came as a shock to his parents as they had never heard him complain about his health and he exercised regularly.

His parents had also been worried that the stall would not have a successor and were relieved when James agreed to take over the decades-old business in 2019.

However, they continued to run the stall after James' death.

