'Don't be afraid, just try': Lad & Dad founder reveals crucial role his father played in the business' early days

Some say working with one's own family isn't always a good idea; conflicts may arise, which may inevitably bleed into the home.

But this father-son duo behind local eatery Lad & Dad is proof that it can work out.

Founded by Keith Koh in 2015, this gastropub in Tanjong Pagar happens to be many people's go-to place when the craving for British grub kicks in.

And in the spirit of Father's Day on June 16, AsiaOne had the opportunity to chat with the 34-year-old founder and learnt how his dad, 66-year-old semi-retiree Desmond Koh, played a pivotal role in the business' early days.

This was despite them not seeing eye to eye about the possibility of starting a food and beverage (F&B) business so soon after Keith graduated university in the UK.

Post-graduation plan

After completing his business degree (with first class honours) in late 2014, Keith headed back to Singapore.

Desmond told AsiaOne he had assumed this meant his son would find employment here, more specifically, at a regular "office job" like most of his graduating pals.

However, he would soon learn that Keith isn't keen on following the same path as his peers.

"Give me two years and let me see if I can work this out."

This was essentially Keith's elevator pitch to his mum and dad.

He had a blueprint ready for Lad & Dad to be launched in Singapore.

In the beginning, Lad & Dad wasn't the trendy gastropub located in the heart of town.

It started out as a hawker stall in Maxwell Food Centre, and Keith's parents were vehemently against the idea of him choosing the hawker life as his career path.

Desmond could speak from experience that being part of this industry can be unforgiving.

The 66-year-old revealed: "When I was young, I also helped my mum, who was a hawker. And it's very tough, having to work long hours and in hot [working conditions]."

He did not want his own son to go through those moments of hardship.

Knowing that Keith had worked hard to earn his degree at an overseas university, Desmond did not understand why his son was so adamant about wanting to be an F&B entrepreneur.

In all fairness, Keith seemed to understand these worries too.

He noticed how many others, even those within the F&B industry, were flabbergasted at his decision to start a hawker stall at such a young age.

Keith was in his mid 20s when he founded Lad & Dad.

"I don't think anybody in their right mind would encourage you to do this," Keith told AsiaOne.

Dynamic duo

Despite Desmond's uneasiness about his son's first business venture, he made an enormous effort to support Keith's first foray into the world of entrepreneurship.

Keith shared: "I decided to come back to Singapore, created an Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) account for the business, put his name in and it became a brand that included him."

Just like that, Lad & Dad became an entity that is actually helmed by a lad and his dad.

The duo explained that Desmond played a more supervisory role, helping out with logistics at the hawker stall.

His tasks would range from the peeling of potatoes to delivery.

Keith admitted that "everything didn't go according to plan" in the early days, despite the meticulous groundwork done prior to the business's opening.

Having Desmond's presence at the stall was often a benefit from a manpower standpoint.

This is not to say that there weren't any setbacks.

There's no running away from disagreements in an entrepreneurial journey but the tricky bit for these two was learning how to navigate such awkward situations beyond working hours.

Upon closing the stall for the day, they would return to the same home, often with unresolved stresses from work.

Keith acknowledged that it took time for them to "get used to it [working together]".

While there was no actual intervention or family meeting, they understood that having so many disputes was to no one's benefit, not least Lad & Dad's.

Man of few words

Desmond and Keith initially came across as a slightly awkward pairing.

Both parties took their time when asked to provide a description of each other.

"Man of few words," Keith replied.

His dad chuckled in response as I tried to casually press him for an answer.

Keith came to his rescue and suggested "stubborn" as a verb to describe himself.

He went on to carry the conversation, recalling a core memory he had of his father from when he was a child.

"Don't be afraid, just try. What's the worst that could happen?" Desmond would say this to a young Keith, whether it was about about a trying new sport or class.

Fast forward to the present and there's no denying Keith managed to internalise and apply that piece of advice to his career choice.

Keith cheekily said: "Growing up, he would mostly just keep asking me to try so I think he shot himself in the foot there."

The bond shared between this father-son duo is made unique by the existence of the Lad & Dad.

Closing up shop and looking for a dinner spot that's still open late at night became a common activity they look forward to.

"Because of the business, we get to do more of such activities together," Keith said.

Desmond breaks into a smile as his son utters those words. There isn't much more that needs to be said.

He comes across as a man who expresses love through actions more than words.

And the hard graft he's put into Lad & Dad over the past decade should be understood as proof of his unrelenting support and love towards his son.

ALSO READ: 'I want to encourage him to enjoy': Choreographer gets wheelchair-bound dad ready for Chingay Parade dance performance

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.