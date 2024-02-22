'I want to encourage him to enjoy': Choreographer gets wheelchair-bound dad ready for Chingay Parade dance performance

This year's Chingay Parade is set to kick off on Friday (Feb 23) evening.

Amidst the vibrant colours and carnival atmosphere, you might want to keep an eye out for Toh Cheng Siew.

The 72-year-old retiree will be in the thick of the action, performing at the parade for the very first time.

Cheng Siew will be one of the wheelchair dancers in his contingent and his son, Kelvin Toh, will be playing a crucial role as to how the performance will pan out.

That's because Kelvin is a qualified fitness instructor who will be choreographing his contingent's performance.

When AsiaOne met the father-son duo recently, the pair shared their thoughts on preparing for such a momentous occasion.

Putting in the work

Kelvin was passionate in ensuring that his dance group was inclusive, providing different people the opportunity to perform at a national level.

He was keen on having wheelchair dancers, children, and seniors have a go and be part of the contingent.

"The process was actually very fast!" the 41-year-old said, referring to the time it took to secure their spot on the parade.

It began last September when he sent in a brief to People's Association (PA) and within a month, his contingent of 50 performers was formed.

This will be a diverse mix, including children, four other wheelchair dancers who will join his dad, as well as with youths from Nanyang Technological University, among others.

Rather impressively, they've "only used about four sessions" of practice together before being able to grasp the movements, according to Kelvin.

For the routine, Cheng Siew will be on a sports wheelchair as opposed to a regular wheelchair for domestic use.

Kelvin explained that using a sports wheelchair will allow the user to have more turning and spinning action.

He added: "In this Chingay Parade, the switch from the tarmac to plastic flooring can be a bit challenging for someone on a wheelchair."

So the sports wheelchair's ability to adapt to different terrain will be useful to Cheng Siew and the other wheelchair dancers.

Discovering a new hobby

Cheng Siew's introduction to wheelchair dancing was through his son.

Kelvin was first exposed to the sport during the 2014 Asian Para Games, and the freelance fitness instructor was keen on teaching it.

So he got the needed certification and linked up with D'passion Wheelchair Dance Group not long after.

This interest group, organised by Kampong Ubi Community Centre, invites people with a passion for dancing—whether able-bodied or physically challenged.

"Since my dad is with me, I asked him to try [wheelchair dancing]. He found the speed and adrenaline of moving fast quite fun," he said.

And from then on, Cheng Siew joined the group formally.

He told AsiaOne that he was immediately interested in the sport and also saw wheelchair dancing as a form of exercise.

Who knew he'd soon be strutting his moves on the national stage?

While some might think there would be nerves in the lead-up to the event, Kelvin noted that his dad is in high spirits.

"From his feedback of the rehearsals, he's having fun. I want to encourage him to enjoy," he added.

Challenges and obstacles

From the choreographer's point of view, challenges came in the form of coming up with a dance routine fit for all.

Kelvin had to make a conscious effort to find an effective dance genre that matched the fast-paced music of the parade.

But he was keen to give the dancers their time in the spotlight, from the wheelchair dancers to the kids under the age of 12.

"We have some turning actions in different sequences so that we can display each talent at different times. Everyone will have a moment to showcase their dance moves," he beamed.

Kelvin also had to try and avoid conflict situations with his dad—a pitfall when working together with a family member.

He carefully navigated this by "outsourcing" the role of critiquing his dad's dance movements to the other participants.

He added: "My dad listens more to my students, rather than me nagging at him!"

An inclusive society

When it comes to wheelchair-accessibility in Singapore, Kelvin noted that he and his dad are fortunate to be living in Ang Mo Kio.

"From our apartment to the nearest coffee shop or supermarket, we do have a full wheelchair link-up sheltered pathway," he shared.

However, there is still much to be improved. For instance, navigating a wheelchair around a shopping mall or MRT station during peak hours can be something of a "nightmare" for them.

Another issue for wheelchair-bound individuals in Singapore are steep ramps, meaning that they will be unable to commute on their own.

Kelvin is keen to see Singapore take more steps into being a more inclusive and wheelchair-accessible society.

