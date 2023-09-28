'Don't get affected by society's expectations': Netizens react to day in the life of a dual-income no-kids couple in Singapore

Find a partner, settle down and raise children.

That's the standard path in life that most Singaporeans aspire towards, right?

However, TikTok user Sweetchowomine and her husband decided to live theirs a bit differently.

The couple falls under the dual-income no-kids (DINK) bracket and on Tuesday (Sept 26), Sweetchowomine provided a sneak peek into their lives via a 47-second TikTok video.

It was presented as a daily vlog, which began bright and early at the office for Sweetchowomine.

Her husband soon dropped her a text asking if she'd be open to have dinner together.

That was at 10.54am but she replied quite some time after.

"Whoops I replied him five hours later," she said.

To be fair, Sweetchowomine provided a caveat that she and her partner aren't the type to keep each other updated throughout the day or have daily dinner plans together.

Instead, they usually get on with the day independently.

This could mean trips to the gym, meet-ups with friends or just focusing on work.

On this particular day, the couple headed to Raffles City Shopping Centre for dinner and were home by 10.15pm.

Sweetchowomine's "standard night-time routine" included a quick wash up, a cup of tea and some time alone with the TV.

"In the meantime, husband has his own night-time routine," she wrote, referring to her husband being engrossed with his mobile game.

By 11.30pm, the couple would head to their bedroom to use their phone in silence before calling it a night.

Netizens headed to the comments section to add their point of view on this lifestyle.

"Literally the simplest yet the most comfortable thing to do with your partner," a TikTok user said.

One netizen ended up reminiscing the good old days before they had any children and had the luxury of having time for themselves.

"After having kids, everyday we just chiong home to pick them from school and settle them, no more [of] our alone time," they said.

A separate TikTok user mentioned that a DINK lifestyle is how they envision their future to be and asked Sweetchowomine for advice.

She replied: "Don't get affected by society's expectations. Everything is a "social construct" - ie not real!"

