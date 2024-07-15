'Don't have capacity to handle more customers': Chinatown egg fried rice stall Number One Hundred to close end July

Come end of this month, regular patrons at Chinatown Complex Food Centre will have to say goodbye to hawker stall Number One Hundred as it is set to shutter for good.

On July 3, a Facebook user broke the news on the group page Can Eat! SG, urging fellow foodies to head over to try the food while the stall is still around.

The stall owner, Liu Xiang, confirmed with AsiaOne on Monday (July 15) that Number One Hundred will be closing at the end of the month.

He did not, however, provide the stall's exact last day of operations.

When asked about reasons behind the closure, Liu Xiang said that he has been running the stall by himself and he does not "have the capacity to handle more customers".

"I wish my last month could end peacefully, without pushing. Simply serving customers as usual," he added.

According to the Facebook post on Can Eat! SG, the stall owner had also mentioned that "hawkers have no future".

The comments section of the post was filled with users responding to the news of yet another hawker stall closure.

"Sad to hear - I tried his fried rice a few times, it is tasty," one netizen said.

Others simply wished him well in his post-hawker life.

Another wrote: "An important post. Wishing this uncle good fortune in life."

Named for being the 100th stall in the hawker centre, Number One Hundred is known for its egg fried rice.

Customers have the option to top it with a variety of proteins such as the Taiwanese Style Chicken Cutlet, Marinated Jumbo Shrimps and Spice Tender Pork Chop.

The stall owner told AsiaOne that he has actually made changes to the menu to include more zi char-style menu items.

A quick scan online shows that you can now enjoy a plate Salted Egg Yolk Chicken, Salt & Spice Pork Rib and Five Spice Beef at his stall.

Address: 335 Smith St, #02-100, Singapore 050335

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 11am to 2.30pm, 5pm to 7.30pm, Closed on Sundays

