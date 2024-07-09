'It has been a great journey': Honey-themed Forage Cafe at Bedok to close after 5 years

After a five-year run, The Forage Cafe is shuttering their doors.

The popular Bedok cafe made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday (July 8).

They did not explain the reason behind the closure.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of The Forage Cafe's closure after proudly serving our community since 2019," they wrote.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty over the years. Your smiles, kind words and patronage have made this journey incredibly special for us."

The cafe also invited their customers to join them for "one last time" before they officially close on July 14.

"We hope to serve you and create a few more cherished memories together," they wrote.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for patrons who feel sad about their closure.

The cafe hinted in the captions that they they may relocate elsewhere.

"It has been a great journey with the support of all of you. We will be going on hiatus. Please stay connected with our group or community for updates on any future relocations. Until then, cheers!" they wrote.

AsiaOne has reached out to The Forage Cafe for more details.

In the comments, fans of the cafe expressed their sadness.

Several said they would miss the eatery's waffles, with one adding that they eat the salmon waffles "at least once every month".

One netizen wrote a lengthy post sharing that they have been patronising The Forage Cafe since they were under another name — D'zerts Cafe.

"The uncle is always nice and remembers many of the regulars, even those who have not visited for a long time," they wrote.

