'Not closing, we're relocating': Ben Yeo addresses viral post about his Toa Payoh fish soup stall shuttering

Local actor Ben Yeo opened his new Toa Payoh fish soup stall, Tan Xiang Fish Soup, just last September.

So one netizen was surprised to see that the stall—which specialises in KL-style Cantonese fish soup—was not in operation.

She took to Facebook group Toa Payoh Makan Places - Your Toa Payoh & Balestier Food Guide on Wednesday (July 3) to share the news.

"Ben Yeo's fish soup closed down. Haven't got a chance to try it," she wrote.

The post has since gone viral, with netizens flocking to the comments section to discuss what may have happened to the business.

But has it really closed for good?

Speaking to AsiaOne on July 5, Ben shared that he had actually not seen the Facebook post yet.

He also revealed what really happened to the stall.

"We are not closing the stall, we're relocating it to Kallang and Chai Chee," he clarified.

Ben said the reason was that of "shortage of manpower".

He explained that on a few occasions, the staff at Tan Xiang Fish Soup would not turn up for work and the stall would be left in limbo.

Moving the business nearer to his other F&B venture in Kallang, Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat, would help him manage it better.

"In any case where my staff from Tan Xiang Fish Soup don't turn up, we still have other staff from my Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat stall to go over and help to man the stall," he said.

Ben also said that employees not turning up for work has "happened a few times".

The team at Tan Xiang Fish Soup has since shared news of the relocation in an Instagram story on July 4.

"Have you heard? Tan Xiang Fish Soup has relocated to 5 Kallang Place and 510 Chai Chee Lane," read the post.

Address: 510 Chai Chee Ln, Singapore 469027

Opening hours: 6am to 10pm



Address: 5 Kallang Pl, Singapore 339152

Opening hours: 12pm to 10.30pm

