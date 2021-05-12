'Don't let those muscles melt away': Durian stall recruiting gym bros to chop durians for $11 per hour

Are you unemployed, missing the gym and bored? Then you might be just the person that 99 Old Trees Durian is looking for.

According to a series of quirky job advertisements uploaded on their Facebook since April 30, the durian store looking for gym-goers to put their muscles to use and help them out from June till August.

I didn't choose the Durian Life, Durian Life chose me! 💛 Recruiting Noobs. 💛 Starting pay $11 per hour. 💛 $500 sign up... Posted by 99 Old Trees Durian on Monday, May 10, 2021

Don't worry if you don't have any prior experience with handling durians because the company is "recruiting noobs" and you'll learn on the job. During your stint with the store, you'll learn how to tell different durian varieties apart, how to handle a knife and how to assess fruit damage, among other skills.

Candidates will be paid $11 per hour with the chance for a pay raise as you "level up" and additionally, there will be a $500 sign-up bonus. In all, employees can earn up to $3,500 a month.

Taking advantage of the recent closure of indoor gyms and fitness studios, the durian store urged applicants not to "let those biceps 'lao hong' (go stale)".

"Don't let those muscles melt away," it added.

Opps....*Gov: closes gym and fitness studio Tsk tsk tsk.... Don't let those muscles melt away guys... You know what to do 😉 Call Nash 97120047 Posted by 99 Old Trees Durian on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Poking fun at gym memberships, one post said that the job would help candidates "earn serious cash, learn a real skill and burn excess calories".

Just look at Charles. Join us, and those biceps could be yours! Earn, Learn and Burn. Hit us up, 97120047 [Nash] Posted by 99 Old Trees Durian on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Another showed a man lying on top of a pile of durians alongside the caption: "Understand pain, deliver pleasure". Looks painful, but it sure got our attention.

Delivering pleasure, two seasons a year. Join us. Noobs are welcome. Zero experience required. In fact, we love working with Noobs.😉 Hit us up, call 97120047 Posted by 99 Old Trees Durian on Thursday, May 6, 2021

So if you're upset about the gym closures and are looking for a way to pass the time, why not try lifting durians instead of weights?

Interested candidates can contact the store at +65 9712 0047.

