'Don't let those muscles melt away': Durian stall recruiting gym bros to chop durians for $11 per hour

Are you unemployed, missing the gym and bored? Then you might be just the person that 99 Old Trees Durian is looking for.
According to a series of quirky job advertisements uploaded on their Facebook since April 30, the durian store looking for gym-goers to put their muscles to use and help them out from June till August.
Don't worry if you don't have any prior experience with handling durians because the company is "recruiting noobs" and you'll learn on the job. During your stint with the store, you'll learn how to tell different durian varieties apart, how to handle a knife and how to assess fruit damage, among other skills.
Candidates will be paid $11 per hour with the chance for a pay raise as you "level up" and additionally, there will be a $500 sign-up bonus. In all, employees can earn up to $3,500 a month.
Taking advantage of the recent closure of indoor gyms and fitness studios, the durian store urged applicants not to "let those biceps 'lao hong' (go stale)".
"Don't let those muscles melt away," it added.
Poking fun at gym memberships, one post said that the job would help candidates "earn serious cash, learn a real skill and burn excess calories".
Another showed a man lying on top of a pile of durians alongside the caption: "Understand pain, deliver pleasure". Looks painful, but it sure got our attention.
So if you're upset about the gym closures and are looking for a way to pass the time, why not try lifting durians instead of weights?
Interested candidates can contact the store at +65 9712 0047.
