Don't miss these spooky places to celebrate Halloween 2020 in Singapore!

Head to these Halloween events for terrifying tricks and spine-tingling treats!

Get your costumes ready (or not) and check out how SG celebrates Halloween in this part of the world.

1. Treat-or-Treat with The Finder Kids

Join The Finder Kids for a Halloween event this Oct 24 or Oct 31, 2020 – whichever Saturday you choose! You can look forward to a fun-filled afternoon of kookily creative activities for little ones at Inspired Arts’ new spacious studio at Trio @ 11 Sam Leong Road.

There will be plenty of prizes and treats to fill your goodie bags, as well as art, dancing, cookery and yummy food to enjoy.

Come dressed in your best (either scariest, funniest or cutest) Halloween costumes. You won’t go home empty-handed!

Due to a limit of capacity for social distancing measures, only people who pre-register for the event will be able to attend. No walk-in registration will be entertained.

Prepayment is also a MUST to confirm your booking. You will have to take a screenshot of the payment page to finish the booking.

For tickets and more info: The Finder Kids Halloween

2. ArtScience on Scream

In order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first horror film ever made – The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari – the ArtScience Museum goes full scream with a spooktastic suite of both onsite and online programmes this Halloween.

Catch limited screenings of the iconic original 1920 film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari in its full restored glory! For those searching for unnerving, nightmarish surrealism, don’t miss out on a specially curated series of David Lynch short films.

Go on their virtual tour, Virtual Tour – Scream Scenes! (Oct 16), to dive into some spooky tales behind some of the scariest objects that the museum has been home to.

For tickets and more info: ArtScience on Scream

3. USS Spooktastic Halloween Fun

Come on down to Universal Studios Singapore and have spooktastic Halloween fun for the family. 🎃👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 Put on your... Posted by Tickikids. Singapore on Saturday, October 17, 2020

The famous Halloween Horror Nights at USS may be cancelled, but that hasn’t held back USS from having some spooky fun!

Go down decked up in your favourite costume and enjoy trick-or-treating around the park.

Collect delightful candies, gummies and chocolates from Candy Ambassadors, and prepare your phones for endless selfies with your favourite characters also in their Halloween best.

For tickets and more info: USS Spooktastic Halloween Fun

4. SEA Aquarium Deep BOO Sea

🎃Experience the chills of an underwater Halloween!🎃 From menacing face of the Wolf-eel to the strange protrusions... Posted by Tickikids. Singapore on Thursday, October 15, 2020

A huge fan of the deep Boo (blue) Sea? Then head over to the SEA Aquarium for some family fun while learning more about the scary creatures living in the depths of the sea.

From frightening fish such as the wolf-eel and vampire fish, discover more about these menacing creatures. Plus, your kids can go on a fun trick-or-treating trail in the aquarium and an exciting treasure hunt!

Tickets also come with free Halloween masks for adults and free pumpkin buckets for your kids so you can soak in the festivities with no prep required.

For more info: SEA Aquarium Deep BOO Sea

5. "CRANEUM" - A Halloween Experience

If you enjoy listening to stories that send chills down your spine, then head over to Craneum!

Entertainer, comedian and purveyor of ghost tours and spooky stories, Shaiful Risan will be sharing his stories through an intimate storytelling session that is bound to give you the heebie-jeebies.

For tickets and more info: “CRANEUM” – A Halloween Experience

6. Haunted Hood of the North

Explore the dark, haunted houses in the Haunted Hood of the North, but don’t expect a warm welcome from its residents.

It features three different 10/10 scary haunted houses – Halloween Maze: Fears of the Unknown, The Pontianak’s Legacy and Kiddy Palace.

You will get to experience the terrors of all of them (luckily or unluckily).

For tickets and more info: Haunted Hood of the North

7. ACM After Dark

The Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) has brought back their annual ACM After Dark this year.

It will be held online with a virtual trail to discover the heroes and villains hidden in the museum’s galleries and to uncover the ancient stories and secrets of the Ancient civilisations.

Get crafty with video tutorials and more without leaving the comfort of your home!

For more info: ACM After Dark

This article was first published in The Finder.