Don't say bojio: Free prata giveaway by Springleaf Prata to celebrate Michelin Guide listing

Did someone say free prata? Yes, you heard (or read) that right.

Springleaf Prata Place is offering an irresistible deal that you can’t miss.

For just two days, on Sept 25 and 26, the prata specialty chain will be offering two plain pratas for free to each customer.

This celebration is in honour of the prestigious Michelin Guide recognising the restaurant and listing it in their 2023 edition. Springleaf Prata Place also stated that it's "probably the first and only prata restaurant" to feature on the acclaimed culinary guide.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxXr-FzS9IU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

As a way of thanking customers for their support, diners can enjoy two plain pratas on the house. Please note that this promotion is valid for dine-in customers only at all of their 10 outlets.

Moreover, your visit will support their commitment to social responsibility.

80 per cent of their prata dough is produced by people with disabilities, who make up 40 per cent of their kitchen team. Amazingly, these folks produce 290,400 prata doughs every month!

Now, that's a remarkable feat.

New dish on the menu

In addition to this fantastic giveaway, the prata house has introduced a new fusion dish to the menu: Springleaf’s take on okonomiyaki.

Typically, the Japanese dish is made with flour, eggs, cabbage, and toppings like pork belly and octopus.

However, over here, it’s made with dosa flour, which includes fermented rice and lentil batter, staying true to the restaurant’s Indian roots.

The other components of the dish remain faithful to the original, with fixings like cabbage, bonito flakes, okonomiyaki sauce, egg, and mayo. For protein, you've got turkey ham and skipjack tuna.

What makes roti prata roti prata?

Recently, an online kerfuffle surrounding our beloved roti prata that made headlines: Are roti canai and roti prata the same?

It all started when online guide TasteAtlas crowned Malaysia's roti canai as the best-rated bread in the world but recommended Singapore's Mr and Mrs Mohgan as a place to try it.

However, it's worth noting that Mr and Mrs Mohgan actually specialises in roti prata.

In a separate article by TasteAtlas on Sep 12, they clarified that the two dishes are not the same.

The article mentioned that roti canai is made by kneading the dough with ghee (clarified butter) before being flattened, folded, and fried.

On the other hand, roti prata's dough is made with a combination of flour, water, sugar, and condensed milk.

"This results in a slightly sweet taste and a denser, chewier texture compared to roti canai," said the food guide, adding that roti prata is also known for its paper-thin layers which are achieved through the stretching and tossing of the dough.

ALSO READ: Cooking blog calls roti prata 'Asian flat croissant', triggers Asians

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.