'Don't waste money on expensive running shoes': Woman provides guide on what to look out for instead

Fitness enthusiast Haw Jia Xuan is of the belief that one need not splash the cash when it comes to their workout gear.

"Don't waste money on expensive running shoes that don't fit you," the 23-year-old said, in the caption of a TikTok video she posted on Nov 12.

Jia Xuan claims that one is likely to be upset if they choose to splurge on pricey running shoes.

Instead, one should keep a lookout for "good running shoes".

So how do you find a good pair?

The first piece of advice from Jia Xuan is to check the base of a pair of running shoes you've been using.

See where it's most worn out.

"If it's worn out at the heel, you're most likely a heel striker. If it's worn out at the forefoot, you're most likely a forefoot striker," she said.

If the insides of the shoe base is more worn out, you're likely to have overpronation, she suggested. Jia Xuan explained that this means your ankle tends to roll inwards during a run.

She suggested getting stability running shoes such as the Nike Infinity Run 4 or Asics Gel Kayano 30.

On the other hand, if your weight rolls onto the outer edges of your feet - also known as supination - this will cause the outside of your shoe base to be more worn out.

Jia Xuan also mentioned it's important to know the types of runs you are interested in.

For example, opt for cushioned shoes if you're more of a long-distance runner.

But if faster runs are what you prefer, Jia Xuan suggested getting plated shoes instead.

Tips and tricks

A handy tip from Jia Xuan is to bring along a pair of running socks whenever you're out shopping for a pair of running shoes.

Running socks tend to be thicker than regular ones so having them at the ready when trying out some running shoes will help with finding the perfect size and fit.

Jia Xuan also suggested getting your feet 3D-scanned at any running speciality stores.

This will give you a better understanding of your foot shape and what type of running shoe works best for you.

In the comments section, netizens seemed thankful to Jia Xuan for providing useful advice.

