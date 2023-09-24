Double it and pass it on: Slavic restaurant Kapitan gives out 128 dumplings to migrant workers

"Double it and give it to the next person" is a TikTok trend that's been around for a while.

It usually revolves round people giving out an item to a stranger and asking whether they want it or double it for the next person.

Most of the time, it involves money but this time around it's dumplings and also for a good cause.

Mark Zubovskyy of Kapitan, a Slavic restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, decided to hop on the trend.

In the one-minute TikTok video, posted on Sept 17, Mark started out with a single dumpling, asking total strangers he encountered if they wish to take it or pass it on and double it for the next person.

He approached a number of passers-by, who all elected to pass the offered dumplings on.

With each response, the dumpling count doubled, leading to an astonishing total of 128 dumplings.

What do you do when you have that many dumplings on hand? You give it away of course!

But Mark decided to do some good by giving it to the "local heroes". So he went around and gave boxes of dumplings to the migrant workers that form the backbone of Singapore.

The video also showed him giving a packet of dumplings to a senior Chinese individual who appeared to be a security staff.

Netizens were touched

Mark's generous act didn't go unnoticed, with the comments section overflowing with praises and commendations from netizens.

Many applauded Mark for his kindness towards the migrant workers.

Amidst the positive comments, one netizen shared how the restaurant's chicken dumplings are actually good.

All about Mark and Kapitan

Earlier this year in July, Mark took to TikTok to shed light on Kapitan, his family's restaurant.

Over the past 12 months, he had observed a steady decline in sales which took a toll on his parents' business.

"I saw how my parents were struggling to manage the restaurant," Mark told AsiaOne.

"I'm only 21 and I have no background in F&B, but I'm determined to make this work," he added.

Recognising that Kapitan needed additional support, Mark made a significant decision.

He took to TikTok to share that he would be pressing pause on his studies at Nanyang Technical University to step in and lend a hand.

While Kapitan remained dedicated to serving Slavic cuisine, Mark introduced a fresh twist to the menu in a separate video.

His goal was to make locals realise that the restaurant's offerings weren't as foreign as they might appear.

The dish in the video featured meat-filled dumplings complemented by an array of sauteed vegetables, topped with a generous serving of cheese.

"Basically, it's ang moh dumplings," he explained.

ALSO READ: 'Best time for us to show some appreciation': Influencer spends $58 on food and drinks for migrant workers on National Day

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.