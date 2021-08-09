Drea Chong's go-to face slimming serum and other August beauty favourites

1. Sisley Hair Rituel The Cream, $120

PHOTO: Sisley

Ever since I bleached my hair two years ago, I realised I needed a completely new set of haircare products. My needs have become different and somewhat more… desperate. This heat-activated product that protects and restores hair is now my must-have.

Bleached hair takes a long time to dry, so blow- drying is a necessity. I love how this cream – when activated by heat – forms an adhesive micro-gel to seal the damaged parts and repair breakage. My hair is left softer and glossier. At Metro and BHG

2. Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 20 per cent Acid Night Treatment, $78

PHOTO: Ole Henriksen

I’m a big believer in acid ingredients in skincare, and this night serum doesn’t disappoint. With a potent blend of 10 per cent AHAs and 10 per cent PHAs, Dewtopia interestingly doesn’t trigger my sensitive skin at all.

After using it for just five consecutive nights, I saw a glowy, bright complexion on the morning of the sixth day. Its light texture, with a refreshing lemony scent, means it’s easily absorbed into skin too. At Sephora

3. Estee Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color, $49

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

Bold, hydrating and lasting – the key words for my ideal lip colour, and this certainly checks all of them. One stroke is all I need. Comes in nine shades, but my faves are Bar Noir and Love Fever. At Estee Lauder and Sephora.

4. Clarins V Shaping Facial Lift Eye Concentrate, $99

PHOTO: Clarins

The first winning point of this eye serum for me is its in-built cryo-cooling applicator. The cooling effect is immediate and lingers for several minutes after application.

The serum, containing botanical ingredients such as Irish moss extract, Zerumbet ginger extract and horse chestnut, is lightweight enough for it to be quickly absorbed. After two weeks of using it day and night, my eye area looks more rested. At Clarins

5. Fenty Skin Buff Ryder, $48

PHOTO: Fenty Beauty

Smelling the Barbados cherry, coconut oil, pomegranate, papaya and pineapple enzymes in this body scrub transports me to Ubud, the heart of Bali. This vegan, and gluten- and cruelty-free formula of sugar, salt and actual superfine sand is a gentle yet effective exfoliator that works great on my dry skin. At Sephora