Fenty Skin's Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub and other hot beauty products to try in July

Whether you’re looking to try new skincare, makeup, or fragrances, you’ll find some joy in these beauty products we’ve rounded up.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial, $60

PHOTO: Glow Recipe

The legendary clay mask by Glow Recipe is back and better than before! Featuring the star ingredient, the Hyaluronic clay, the Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial is one mask you’ll want to add to your cart during your next visit to Sephora.

What’s great about this particular mask is that it doesn’t just purify your skin while absorbing excess sebum, but it also works to infuse skin with hydration too!

Available at Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm V Drops ($155) and V Wash ($110)

PHOTO: Dr. Barbara Sturm

A good skincare routine doesn’t always have to be just about taking care of your face. In fact, many of us tend to ignore the other parts of our body like our intimate areas.

Specially developed to maintain the health of your intimate area, Dr. Barbara Sturm has just released its V Collection and its everything you need to cleanse, sooth and hydrate your skin.

Formulated with Prickly Pear Extract, the V Drops help to reduce any visible signs of irritation while moisturising and soothing your skin after shaving. Whereas, the V Wash, helps to gently cleanse your intimate area and prevents unhealthy bacteria and yeast proliferating that causes infection. It also provides enough hydration for your skin and visibly reduces any signs of irritation.

Available at sg.drsturm.com and in-stores from July 6 onwards at #02-12E Takashimaya S.C. Ngee Ann City and #01-K1 Paragon.

OLEHENRIKSEN Dewtopia 20 per cent Acid Night Treatment, $78

PHOTO: OLEHENRIKSEN

Otherwise known as the brand’s most potent serum to date, the OLEHENRIKSEN Dewtopia 20 per cent Acid Night Treatment is a force to be reckoned with.

Filled with ingredients like 20 per cent acid blend of 10 per cent AHA and 10 per cent PHAs, the serum helps to target skin concerns such as uneven texture, dark spots, fine lines and of course, wrinkles too.

Available at Sephora

Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub, $48

PHOTO: FENTY BEAUTY

Want skin like Bad Gal Riri? Her clean complexion and exquisite skin texture has been a point of fascination since forever. And if you’re looking to achieve smooth, supple skin, then you’ll be glad to know that Fenty Skin has just launched its very own Exfoliating Body Scrub.

The Buff Ryder, is essentially a luxurious tropical-inspired body scrub that works to exfoliate while conditioning to refine, renew, and reveal silky smooth skin. Consisting of sugar, salt, and superfine sand, the scrub helps to polish your skin, while nourishing it with decadent body oils — revealing that healthy summer glow on your body.

Available at Sephora

innisfree Volcanic Calming Pore Clay Mask, $27

PHOTO: innisfree

innisfree’s iconic Volcanic range is well-loved for good reason. This month, innisfree has launched yet another product to its line and it’s none other than the Volcanic Calming Pore Clay Mask. Whisking away impurities and dead skin cells, the mask helps you to achieve a clear and smooth complexion by melting away your blackheads and removing excess sebum from your skin.

Available at all innisfree stores islandwide and online on Shopee.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer ($52) and Stick Blush ($48)

PHOTO: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Want to look like you’ve spent a day in the sun, even though you’ve spent most of your time in front of your computer? A surefire way of faking that beautiful summer glow is with a trusty cream blush and bronzer — just like these new releases from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Within the new range, the brand has released four new versatile shade of cream bronzers that are suitable for any skin tones. It’s buildable, blendable and boasts a long-staying power that can last for the whole day.

As for the stick blushes, it comes in five different shades that are super wearable and lightweight, it won’t feel like you have anything on your cheeks!

Available online on Sephora e-store, and in-stores at Sephora from 26 August 2021 onwards. The Cream Bronzer shade “Caramel” will only be available from 7th October 2021 onwards.

The Body Shop Vegan Haircare Range, $17 each

PHOTO: The Body Shop

As the first global beauty brand to fight against animal testing, The Body Shop is making its mark with its latest hair care range that’s 100 per cent vegan.

Formulated with Vegan Silk Protein, which helps to improve the appearance of damaged hair, while repairing the hair follicle from the inside out. From Tea Tree, Ginger, Moringa, Shea, and not to mention, Banana, the new line is targeted to your different hair needs such as dry and flaky scalps, as well as frizzy, dull hair.

Available in stores islandwide at The Body Shop and online on Lazada, Shopee, and foodpanda shops.

Sephora Collection Flushed Blush, $19

PHOTO: Sephora

The blusher gives you a pretty flush, so you don’t look too pale on virtual calls. What’s nice is its whipped texture, which allows you to quickly apply it on your cheeks with your fingers, seconds before the meeting starts. Comes in three shades.

Available at Sephora

Meeth Ceraderma Essence, $165; refill, $145

PHOTO: Meeth

The essence from the Japanese skinimalism brand helps nourish even dry, dull or stressed-out skin, using soothing botanical extracts from camomile, bodaiju, yagurumagiku flower, and tokinsenka flower. Use three pumps, morning and evening.

Available at meeth-apac.com.sg

Dior Lip Glow, $52

PHOTO: Dior

The brand’s colour-enhancing lip balm is now made with 97 per cent natural-origin ingredients, including cherry oil. It offers up to 24 hours of hydration, and six hours of glowy shine. Three new shades have been added to its existing nine: Cherry, a gourmet red; Seoul Scarlet, a vibrant red; and Universal Clear.

Available at Sephora

Grail Skin Got It Covered Sunscreen, $36; $66 for two tubes

PHOTO: Grail Skin

Actor Lawrence Wong launches his second product, a 100 per cent mineral sunscreen with SPF50 and PA++++ that’s reef-, kid- and pregnancy-safe.

Made for Singapore’s humid weather, the lightweight texture sinks into skin, protecting it with nano titanium dioxide and stem cells from the Arabian cotton plant. It covers all the bases too: UVA, UVB, infrared and blue light.

Available at grailskin.com

Cartier Rivieres de Cartier fragrance trio, $160 each

PHOTO: Cartier

Cartier pays tribute to the raw beauty of water with these refillable EDT sprays. There is Allegresse, with its fresh notes of tuberose, petitgrain, bergamot and blackcurrant bud; the gently sweet Insouciance, with iris and violet; and the more complex, wilder Luxuriance, with fern, oak, rosemary, wild herbs and geranium.

Available at Cartier

Anastasia Beverly Hills Face Palette, $86

PHOTO: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Contains a blusher, highlighter and bronzer to give you a variety of looks. Pro tip: Apply the bronzer along the temples, hairline, cheekbones and jawline to look sun-kissed, or blend it along the tip and sides of the nose to define it. It comes in two variations: Italian Summer and Off To Costa Rica (pictured here).

Available at Sephora

Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Glow Concentrate, $129

PHOTO: Chanel

It’s not just dull, tired skin that needs a reset – anyone would benefit from a boost so that their skin works better. This double-action concentrate gives gentle exfoliation using AHAs, yet offers skin a hydration boost at the same time, using camellia yeast extract.

This article was first published in Her World Online.