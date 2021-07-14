10 non-greasy sunscreen perfect if you have oily skin

Sunscreen formulas have come a long way since the beauty industry realised that it's an essential step in everyone's skincare routine, regardless your skin type or where you live. If you're not into the whitish cast that physical sunscreens leave behind, you can opt for a chemical sunscreen.

Things become a bit trickier when you have oily skin. Because sunscreens, which are generally made to be lasting and water- and sweat-resistant to actually protect you when you're under the sun, can also feel like they're leaving a greasy finish behind.

Here are ten with lightweight formulas that get absorbed so quickly, you won't feel like they're just adding to the sebum that your skin is already producing.

Dr. Dennis Gross All Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defence Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $64

PHOTO: Sephora

Great at preventing fine lines and wrinkles, this Dr. Dennis Gross sunscreen is made with transparent zinc oxide and antioxidant-rich bearberry, sea buckthorn, lingonberry, and ferulic acid that protects the skin from UVA/UVB rays, pollution, and blue light emitted from phones and computer screens.

Perfect for all skin tones, this sunscreen also gives an invisible, non-greasy finish and works well as a primer before you layer on your makeup.

Available at Sephora.

The INKEY List SPF30 Sunscreen 100 per cent Mineral UV Filters, $27

PHOTO: Lookfantastic

It doesn't matter if you've been spending most of your days cooped up at home, the

The INKEY List SPF30 Sunscreen 100 per cent Mineral UV Filters is one to add to your beauty arsenal all year round. Formulated with skin sensitivity in mind, this sunscreen is made with 22 per cent non-nano Zinc Oxide which is great for those who are prone to breakouts and sensitivity.

Boasting non-comedogenic and anti-irritation properties, it glides on your face seamlessly, absorbs quickly into the skin and is great for everyday use. Its super lightweight formula also allows you to layer on your makeup effortlessly without looking cakey.

Available at Lookfantastic.

ALSO READ: 9 lightweight sunscreens perfect for daily use in Singapore

Supergoop! Matte Screen 100 per cent Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40, $59

PHOTO: Sephora

If you've got oily skin, your best bet is opting for a matte sunscreen that provides protection from the UV rays while reducing shine and oil that builds up throughout the day. We love this matte sunscreen from Supergoop!, a brand that specialises in creating sunscreens for all different skin types.

Formulated to be smooth and lightweight, the sunscreen helps to blur out pores, uneven texture and wrinkles while ensuring that your skin is fully protected from the harsh rays. Remember to pop this in your bag if you're heading to the pool or the beach for easy reapplication, especially if you've been in the water.

Available at Sephora.

Laneige Watery Sun Cream SPF 50+, $36

PHOTO: Sephora

A sunscreen with a watery base always beats one with a thick and sticky formula, especially if you struggle with an oily complexion.

This nourishing and moisturising sunscreen has a lightweight and watery finish and is perfect for those extra hot days in the sun. It's also waterproof, which means it'll work well even as you sweat throughout the day.

Plus, this sunscreen is infused with nutrient-rich botanicals such as birch sap extract, which ensures that the moisture lost in your skin due to the sun is replenished instantly.

Available at Sephora.

Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Mild Milk SPF 50+ PA++++, $13.90 for 20ml - $39.90 for 60ml

PHOTO: Watsons

This milky sunscreen spreads easily and gives a smooth and non-sticky finish that's perfect for those with normal or oily complexions. Besides being free of fragrance and parabens, this sunscreen also does not have octinoxate and oxybenzone - two coral-bleaching ingredients, so it's reef-friendly too.

Available at selected Watsons and Watsons online, BHG and Don Don Donki.

ALSO READ: 8 skincare products that are made for our warm and humid weather

Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence, $18.90 for 50g

PHOTO: Watsons

This lightweight sunscreen utilises a technology where the UV protective particles are so small that they cover even the tiniest of gaps (not-so-enlarged pores, we're looking at you) in skin to protect it from UV rays.

It also has unique water capsules that release moisture upon application so skin feels light and refreshed too.

Available at leading pharmacies, supermarkets, hypermarkets, Don Don Donki and Welcia BHG.

AHC Natural Perfection Moist Sun Cream

PHOTO: Watsons

A moisturiser with SPF, this face cream also brightens and hydrates the skin with hyaluronic acid and a water-binding sugar.

Available at selected Watsons and Watsons online, Lazada, Zalora and Shopee.

Soleil Toujours 100 per cent Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, $38 - $58

PHOTO: Sephora

This mineral sunscreen is packed with ingredients such as antioxidants and vitamins to keep skin hydrated while boosting protection against skin damage caused by free radicals. It also has aloe vera leaf juice to soothe and cool skin.

Available at Sephora.

ALSO READ: 5 easy skincare and make-up tricks to perfect that radiant, 'your-skin-but-better' look

Jurlique UV Defence Lotion SPF50 High Protection Lotion PA ++++, $67 for 50ml

PHOTO: Jurlique

Packed with an anti-pollution protection complex and ingredients such as chamomile, calendula and marshmallow root extracts, this helps protect against environmental aggressors to prevent premature skin ageing. It also has echinacea and paracress extracts to balance sebum production in skin.

Available at Jurlique.

Kiehl's Dermatologist Solutions Ultra Light Daily UV Defence Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++, $56 for 30ml

PHOTO: Kiehl's

With an unscented, non-comedogenic and lightweight formula, this sunscreen is especially suited for humid climates such as that of Singapore's and people with oily skin. It is absorbed into skin quickly to diminish the appearance of enlarged pores and doesn't leave a shiny finish.

Available at Kiehl's.

ALSO READ: These foundations come with skincare benefits

This article was first published in Her World Online.