9 lightweight sunscreens perfect for daily use in Singapore

It’s no secret that the reason behind why your favourite Korean celebs and idols have such even and glowing complexions is all thanks to diligent sunscreen use.

In fact, one of Twice’s makeup artists has said in an interview that Dahyun hardly uses foundation, just sunscreen and blush. Former Girls Generation member Jessica Jung ensures she always wears sunscreen with at least SPF30, even if she’s heading out just for a bit.

And there’s Crash Landing On You’s Son Ye-jin who not only uses sunscreen when she’s outdoors but also when she’s staying indoors – something we should all be doing because UV rays can still filter through glass windows. Yup.

If you’re looking for a new sunscreen, here are nine lightweight ones that are perfect for all-day protection.

And when it comes to sunscreen application, don’t forget to apply it liberally, at least half a teaspoon, over your entire face and neck.

More importantly, please, do not do as Hollywood actress and Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow does, and only apply sunscreen to the bridge of your nose and cheek bones.

1. Clarins UV Plus [5P] Anti-Pollution SPF50/PA+++, $76 (30ml) and $103 (50ml)

PHOTO: Clarins

Besides blocking out damaging UVA and UVB rays, this lightweight sunscreen also protects against not one, but five different types of pollutants — blue light, pollen, atmospheric, indoor and photo-pollution.

The secret lies in its plant-powered formula of organic mango leaf extract and organic leaf of life, together with the brand’s advanced Anti-Pollution Complex.

Comes in two shades – Translucent and Rose.

Available at all Clarins stores and counters, Clarins.com.sg, Tangs.com, BHGsingapore.com.sg, Metro.com.sg and Store.Takashimaya.com.sg

ALSO READ: The ultimate guide to the best sunscreens for Singapore weather

2. Supergoop! Mineral Sheer Screen SPF30, $52

PHOTO: Supergoop

A 100 per cent mineral sunscreen that uses zinc oxide, bush clover extract, aloe leaf juice and squalene to keep out UV rays, protect against free radicals and oxidative stresses, and also hydrate the skin at the same time.

And thanks to its unique SheerMatrix technology, you get a sheer satin finish so you won’t need to worry about that pesky white or grey cast.

Available at Sephora.sg

3. Canvas Sun Protect Gel SPF30, $63.20

PHOTO: BHG

Packed with 80 per cent natural extracts, this light and silky sunscreen protects against damaging UVA and UVB rays as well as external pollution while keeping skin feeling fresh and looking youthful.

Available at BHG Bugis and BHGSingapore.com.sg

4. Meeth F Bright UV Base Sunscreen SPF44/PA+++, $70

PHOTO: Meeth

A lightweight sunscreen that not only shields the skin from UV rays but also doubles up as a makeup base before foundation application. Contains pentavitin and fullerenes – 172 times more powerful than vitamin C, to keep skin well-hydrated and protected against free radical damage.

Available at Meeth-apac.com

5. Dr Dennis Gross All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF30, $64

PHOTO: Dr Dennis Gross

Packed with zinc oxide to shield against UVA and UVB rays, along with antioxidant-rich bearberry, sea buckthorn, lingonberry and ferulic acid to keep signs of ageing and blue light damage at bay.

Available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg from June 24 2021

6. Grail Got It Covered Sunscreen SPF50/PA++++, $36

PHOTO: Grail Skin

Enriched with nano titanium dioxide and a patented Arabian cotton stem cells, it not only protects the skin against damaging UV rays as it boosts your skin’s own defense mechanism, but also provides a synergistic photo-repairing effect to keep skin healthy.

Available at Grailskin.com

ALSO READ: This is the level of SPF you should be using in Singapore

7. Porcelain Ultra-Sheer Platinum UV Protector SPF28, $128

PHOTO: Porcelain

A lightweight sunscreen that protects the skin against UV, blue light, pollution and free radical damage.

The secret lies in the use of cerium oxide, a more effective alternative to the common titanium dioxide, that is skin-friendly and able to accelerate wound healing and address the effects of photo-ageing at the source.

Other skin-loving ingredients include platinum, orange peel oil and bamboo leaf extract.

Available at Porcelain Spas and Porcelainskin.com

8. Diorsnow Ultimate UV Shield Tone Up SPF50+/PA+++, $90

PHOTO: Dior

Infused with edelweiss and a plankton extract, it not only shields against UV rays and free radicals but also protects against blue and infra-red light damage.

Plus, its highly breathable texture ensures skin stays comfortable throughout the day, and its tone-up properties instantly gives your complexion a delicate rosy glow.

Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, Sephora stores and Sephora.sg

9. Allie Ennui Purple SPF50+/PA++++ and Allie Sunny Apricot SPF50+/PA+++, $30.90 each

PHOTO: Allie

A true multi-tasker. This not only gives the illusion of a flawless complexion by blurring out imperfections, it also helps to colour correct uneven and dull looking skin tones while protecting against damaging UV rays at the same time.

Ennui Purple corrects dullness while Sunny Apricots combats dark circles.

Available at Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG, and Allie official stores on Lazada.sg and Shopee.sg

ALSO READ: The latest trend in sun protection is the most convenient and least messy one ever

This article was first published in Her World Online.