These intensive skin treatment ampoules are like cram schools for your skin

Remember the panic-studying right before a big exam? You can actually apply the same concept (sans the anxiety and sleepless nights) for your skin as well.

Ampoules are like supercharged serums with high concentrations of active ingredients that are essentially skin treatment programmes you can do once or twice a year to achieve your skin goals, and are perfect for use before big events like weddings.

1. The Y Theorem Concentrate, $260, 111Skin

PHOTO: 111Skin

The star of 111Skin’s Concentrates range, the Y Theorem Concentrate is formulated to nourish and strengthen skin. Its patented NAC Y² boosts the production of glutathione, a potent antioxidant that helps skin fend off environmental aggressors. Skin hydration is also improved, with visible reduction of redness and inflammation.

The intensive course comes with seven ampoules, one for each day, consecutively throughout the week.

2. Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Protocol, $2960, La Prairie

PHOTO: La Prairie

Comprising three vials of the serum, the La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Protocol is a month-long intensive treatment designed to help the skin return to its radiant, youthful-looking best by protecting it from external stressors while supporting various processes within the dermis.

To maintain optimal efficacy, the upgraded formula is activated only when you twist the vial on the activator base, which releases the potent concentrate into the clear base.

3. Sisleÿa L'Intégral Anti-Âge LA CURE, $1350, Sisley Paris

PHOTO: Sisley Paris

This four-week skincare programme draws on medical research which studies the reactivation of skin’s cellular energy.

The potent formula works on the protection of the mitochondria, reconnection of the mitochondrial network and elimination of damaged mitochondria. Simply put, it helps to turn on cellular processes that keep skin energised and youthful.

4. Gold Recovery Intense Concentrate - PM, $500, Chantecaille

PHOTO: Chantecaille

Potent botanical ingredients make up this night-time serum booster programme. This skincare regimen incorporates ingredients like gold heptapeptide to soften the appearance of wrinkles, as well as green freshwater algae extracts to fight blue light damage.

Each set comes with four 6ml-bottle, one to be used each week over the course of a month for best results.

5. Clearly Corrective Accelerated Clarity Renewing Ampoules, $155, Kiehl's

PHOTO: Kiehl's

Formulated with a blend of stabilised vitamin C, glycolic, lactic and phytic acids, this brightening formula is everything you need for a coveted radiant skin.

This 14-day programme helps to slough away dull surface skin and reveal a more even skin tone. Skin renewal is also enhanced, promoting a smoother and healthier-looking complexion.

6. Perfectionist Pro Intense Brightening Ampoule, $190, Estée Lauder

PHOTO: Estée Lauder

Aimed at helping your skin achieve an inner glow, active ingredients vitamin C and vitamin E work in tandem to improve skin resilience against aggressors, skin texture, and discolouration.

Licorice extracts soothe skin so redness and inflammation are diminished, helping skin look more even in tone and texture.

The four-week programme comes with four 10ml-vial, one for each week, to help jumpstart your journey for a brighter complexion.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.