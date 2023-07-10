Dream of being the next musical superstar? Singapore announces first ever K-pop high school programme

Ever dream of following in your favourite K-pop artist's footsteps to become a star?

Well, your dreams of musical stardom can now come true! Right here in our little red dot.

The School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) - which can count the likes of K-pop royalty BTS' Jungkook, Exo's Kai and Blackpink's Jisoo among its alumni - is a proven musical institution that comes with credentials aplenty.

On July 5, Singapore Raffles Music College (SRMC) announced that it is collaborating with SOPA to open the "first ever K-pop high school programme" in Singapore.

The two organisations said, in a press release, that the school would offer students a "specialised K-pop education".

News of this collaboration is surely music to the ears of aspiring K-pop stars in Singapore and the region.

South Korean students who wish to study overseas in Singapore can celebrate too as SRMC will facilitate their admission here.

SOPA-SRMC will offer specialised performing arts programmes centred around K-pop - which will be taught by esteemed SOPA faculty members - with all classes conducted in English.

This is to ensure "accessibility and inclusivity for students from diverse backgrounds".

SRMC executive director Ryan Goh told The Straits Times: "We see this as a unique opportunity to bring the essence of specialised performing arts education from South Korea into Singapore and South-east Asia.

"This will showcase the exceptional value of industry-focused education and provide the impetus to spur the industry forward regionally."

If K-pop is your genre of choice and your dream is to perform for the world to see, SOPA-SRMC can be that platform to help you explore the diverse industry of music and dance.

AsiaOne has reached out to SRMC for more information.

Learning to be a pop star

Founded in 2001, SRMC is "the only tertiary institution in Singapore with a full focus on music and dance".

Students can enrol in programmes related to these fields and attain qualifications such as certificates, diplomas or advanced diplomas.

Students who graduate with a specialisation in dance can potentially look into a career as a dance choreographer or movement coach, among others.

