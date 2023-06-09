Dream closet? Jamie Chua flexes walk-in wardrobe while getting ready for cocktail party

Deciding what to wear to a cocktail party ain't always easy, especially if your wardrobe game is on the same level as local socialite Jamie Chua.

Walk-in wardrobes can be categorised as a luxury feature in a home, but the one in Jamie's house is on a different level entirely.

On Thursday (June 8), Jamie shared a short clip on Instagram of her getting ready for a cocktail party.

Though Jamie is flaunting her black feathered dress, chances are that the glamorous walk-in wardrobe is capturing most of the attention.

Just look at the size of it, there's even a mini-room solely for her collection of luxury bags that come in every colour imaginable.

As for jewellery, there is a display cabinet full of rings and necklaces aplenty to choose from.

The 49-year-old also provided a sneak peek into her collection of footwear, specifically those from the Italian fashion brand Sergio Rossi.

In the comments section, many netizens were singing the same tune. They were keen to see more of Jamie's luxury collection.

"I can't wait to see your closet tour," one Instagram user said.

Netizens might have even been taken aback by just how grand the wardrobe was.

A common word that kept popping up in the comments section was "dream closet".

Where all the magic happens

Those longing for a tour of Jamie's home can rejoice as she uploaded a 20-minute clip on YouTube of her vanity room tour and luxury jacket collection.

"This is definitely one of my favourite spaces in my house, and I'm excited to finally show you guys this special place," she said.

Jamie shared that she spends roughly four hours a day in her vanity room.

It seems like she wasn't lying when she mentioned this was one of her favourite spaces in the home.

Apart from bags and jewellery, Jamie is also a collector of luxury jackets as well. She hangs them up in a see-through wardrobe and it's quite a sight to behold.

The designer jackets are neatly arranged by brands, so there's a section for Yves Saint Laurent, another for Dior and the list goes on.

Near the jacket collection sits a couple of display shelves, and this is where Jamie keeps her accessories — from wallets, candles and perfumes.

Acrylic drawers hold her hair accessories, and this isn't simply a handful of basic hair pins. There are little tiaras and fancy headbands in the mix.

"You name it, I got it," Jamie said.

For now, the rest of us can only admire her impressive walk-in wardrobe and dream of having our own some day.

