Dress your bump: Stylishly comfortable maternity clothings

In the passage of pregnancy, it’s only natural to feel too tired, experience skin sensitivity, hot flashes or even body dysmorphia.

But having a baby bump doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style or comfort.

To get you feeling like yourself again, we’ve round up these incredible fashion labels with stylish, functional, and comfortable maternity clothes.

The cherry on top? You can shop for a new closet without even leaving home!

Lovemère

Helping mothers feel comfortable inside out, Lovemère designs wardrobe essentials ranging from inner-wear to tops and dresses that are functional and versatile.

With the owners being mothers themselves, they pay attention to details such as using soft materials that won’t chafe against sensitive skin.

Some of their staple tops are so versatile that you can even wear them beyond pregnancy.

They carry a good selection of bras that allow for nursing or even hands-free pumping in future. Free shipping within Singapore for orders above S$65, with easy returns.

Shop online at Lovemere. Free shipping within Singapore for orders above $65, with easy returns.

Jump Eat Cry

Ask any parent, and they will agree that this is what children do – Jump, eat, and cry.

Honouring motherhood, and fully understanding that modern expectant mothers need more than comfortable clothes; they need something for the office, the day, and the night, Jump Eat Cry creates style, comfort and affordability, fit for any occasion.

With gorgeously designed dresses, these pieces will last you even after pregnancy, and no one will know the difference.

For convenience, you can even filter clothes by your preferred nursing access or even shop for your mini-me.

Shop online at Jump Eat Cry. Free shipping within Singapore for orders above $65.

Alexiz

Considering the needs of pregnant women in the design, Alexiz produces thoughtful, versatile, and inclusive clothes to empower and strengthen your new identity as a mother.

Find outfits to dress up your bump for work, special events, and even maternity shoots. Maternity designs are produced in-house and are intended for baby bumps from the second trimester onwards.

Shop online at Alexiz or their retail outlet located at 200 Victoria Street, Bugis Junction, #03-22A, Singapore 188021.

A flat shipping fee of $5 is charged for orders below $150 for members and $120 for VIP members, or simply shop at their retail outlet.

Love Baby Bump

Forget baggy maternity clothes, and slip into these comfortable and fashionable maternity and nursing clothing by Love Baby Bump.

With Korean-inspired designs made of cellulose and nylon, these dresses look elegant and will fit pregnant and postpartum bodies alike.

The beauty of Love Baby Bump is that nursing access is built into most of their dresses, making them functional and convenient for breastfeeding.

Shop online at Love Baby Bump. Free shipping for orders above $75.

Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

As one of Singapore’s favourite go-to brands for fashionable staples, Uniqlo has everything you need to keep cool and comfortable. They carry the most comfortable maternity pants, leggings, and jeans that are stretchy for easy movement.

Selected models also have adjustable waistbands to grow as your bump grows.

Although they are available in limited stores, they can be purchased online and collected in stores.

Pair your comfy pants with tops from the Airism series to beat the infamous Singapore heat.

Shop in-store or online at Uniqlo.

H&M

PHOTO: H&M

H&M has a wide selection of maternity clothing to keep you stylishly comfortable. More than nursing tops and leggings, let the season hues be your muse as you style up with blouses, knits, dresses, and more.

They carry affordable essentials like nursing bras, briefs, and nursing tops. You can even stay comfortably chic at home in their loungewear. Available online or in-stores, shop online for a wider selection.

Shop in-store or online at H&M.

Mama Muse

With casual dresses, tees, tops, and other live-in basics at its core, Mama Muse was founded to create a universally flattering collection of maternity and nursing wear for pregnancy and beyond.

Drawing inspiration from London’s street fashion, the clothes are designed to be functional, flattering, and easy to match.

For folks who are looking for sustainability in the closet, the clothing pieces are made with fabric blends that are made to last. Based in Australia, Mama Muse ships worldwide.

Shop online at Mama Muse. Free shipping for orders above AUD 300 (S$280).

Boob Design

Flexible, functional and friendly to the environment, Boob Design produces every piece of clothing with care for you and the environment.

Each piece of clothing is designed with a functional purpose and only sustainable materials like organic cotton, Lenzing™ Ecovero™, Tencel™ Lyocell, and others, are used in the production.

They plan their production to reduce wastage and even run a clothes rental initiative in Sweden, where they are based. Their bestsellers include t-shirts, work pants, yoga wear, and award-winning maternity bras.

Shop online at Boob Design. Shipping to Singapore is 15 EUR (S$21), with free shipping on orders over 99 EUR.

This article was first published in City Nomads.