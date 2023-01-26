Maternity wear: Head-to-toe outfits for mums-to-be

A blend of excitement and scare, that is how most pregnant women describe the earliest phase of their pregnancy.

Your hormones are definitely raging, affecting every single part of a woman's body. As you lie down on your bed, or just sit at a table to eat your daily meal, you may feel that your belly is growing and moving.

Your waistline is expanding abnormally. Your breasts may seem bigger and tender, or worse swollen. As you step on a weighing scale, you see that your weight is going up.

Basically, these are all normal changes for someone who's carrying a baby inside her. Definitely, you think of maternity wear in these kinds of pregnancy milestones.

But if all these changes that make you feel irritated will result into welcoming a new ball of hope inside your household, these changes will all be worth it.

So don't get stressed. Just embrace your new body and start shopping for the maternity wear you will use for at least nine months of being pregnant.

Maternity wear: Top, bottom and the in-betweens

For a psychological and emotional boost, it's time to go shopping the best maternity clothes has to offer, mummy! Check these staple pieces of maternity wear that you should add to your carts right away.

For a more comfortable, relaxed fit, maternity wear is what you should be spending on right now.

Brand Maternity wear type NiceBorn Nursing Bra Bra Maternity Express Seamless Maternity Panty Panty/Underwear Anfuton Maternity/Nursing Tops Top Baby Growth Diary Maternity Shorts Shorts Maternity Express Maternity Leggings Leggings M-Bling Over-the-Knee Long Pregnancy Skirt Skirt Baby Garden Maternity Maxi Dress Maxi dress

For the ones on the lookout for the comfiest, most raved nursing and maternity bra for every activity, here's the NiceBorn Nursing Bra.

This nursing bra is functional for moms during their pregnancy and after giving birth as well. Its dual purpose is designed for both pregnant and breastfeeding mums.

With the nylon material of the fabric and deep U design, this maternity and nursing bra has superb softness, flexibility and hygroscopicity.

This ensures extreme comfort for mum's busy daily life – whether she's carrying a baby bump or feeding her baby with milk.

We also love its design which is constructed to hold the bottle firmly and securely without the need for your hands.

So for the busy mums out there like you, this is perfectly made for you. It makes time-consuming milk pumping more effective and restful.

Whatever stage of motherhood you are in, the NiceBorn Nursing Bra is here for your journey.

Features we love:

Deep "U" design.

Nylon material.

Dual purpose.

If comfort is what you look for, it's time to make a switch to a seamless maternity panty. Seamless panties are made to be unseen.

Whether your pants or dress is white, your undergarments cannot be seen by the public.

This Maternity Express Seamless Maternity Panty is truly designed with no detectable stitching on its outer areas. No visible garters and bands can be seen.

It feels like your second skin as you wear it with the maternity panty made with silk. It comes in 10 colours for variety: Black, red, beige, white, pink, purple, blue, hot pink, peach, and dark pink.

Whatever colour you choose to wear for the day, one thing is for sure - it is invisible!

Created for the on-the-go stylish, pregnant woman, this is a must for expectant mums who want underwear to perfectly hug their skin like it is made for them.

Features we love:

Seamless.

Silk fabric.

"Second skin" effect.

From blouses, shirts, to tank tops, maternity/nursing tops come in variety. But the Anfuton Maternity/Nursing Tops is made for mums who like to stay indoors during their pregnancy.

Made for stay-at-home moms, this maternity or nursing top can be used during and after pregnancy.

The comfort is real on this one – it is sleeveless, V-neck, the fabric is thin, and it is stretchable and durable.

We love the structure of this top and together with the striped vest design, the look is very feminine and motherly.

If you feel sticky and sweaty, open your closet and drawer and just wear this all day long.

Features we love:

Sleeveless.

V-neck design.

Made for Asians.

To address your swollen legs, a pair of maternity shorts can be what you need during this painful time of your pregnancy.

The most essential thing in times of swelling during pregnancy is to wear maternity shorts to keep yourself as comfortable as much as possible.

As you do your walking at home or outside your household, the Baby Growth Diary Maternity Shorts will hug your legs and enable you to make your moves with ease.

Available in colours white, black, navy blue, beige, and khaki, this is made with 95 per cent cotton and five per cent polyester. Given these kinds of materials on fabric, this is assured to be skin-friendly, soft, breathable, lightweight, and elastic.

Whether you swell or not or whether you gain weight or not, this maternity short will be there for you. It is also adjustable and comes in XXL as its largest size. Talk about body positivity, right?

Features we love:

High waist.

Adjustable.

Lightweight.

After the first trimester, your baby needs enough space and so does your big baby bump. At this point, you can no longer wear your usual regular-fit jeans or your tight trousers. It's time to go for maternity leggings!

With the Maternity Express Maternity Leggings, softness and comfort is 100 per cent guaranteed. The free-size fit of these maternity leggings is made to give light compression to the legs, hips, belly, and lower back.

To avoid swelling, just go with these leggings from Maternity Express and it will help you in reducing or preventing swelling by gently hugging your swollen legs.

Features we love:

Perfect for swollen legs.

Free size.

Leg compression.

Is your style girly and truly feminine? A pregnancy skirt is what you need.

For strolls in the mall, catch up with your girlfriends, or a visit at church on a Sunday, a pair of M-Bling Over-the-Knee Long Pregnancy Skirt will not fail you when you need to be trendy, stylish, but most importantly, comfy.

In line with the Korean fashion trends, this mid-length maternity skirt has round neck collar style, and cartoon animation print for added design.

Features we love:

Mid-length size.

Cartoon design.

Flowy.

For floor or ankle-length dresses that are usually made from a breathable fabric such as cotton, the Baby Garden Maternity Maxi Dress should be next on your shopping spree online!

It claims to be high quality and 100 per cent brand new thanks to the polyester and lace material that is found in this maxi dress.

The polyester provides durability, comfort, and ease while the lace adds extra character to the overall design of the dress.

Unlike most laces, the ones found in a Baby Garden Maternity Maxi Dress is utilised as a design feature and not as the entire fabric of the dress.

Features we love:

High quality.

Good combination of polyester and lace.

Feminine look.

Price comparison table

Want to check if these recommendations won't break the piggy bank? Or are you thinking if these are budget-friendly for mums like you? Check this table for the list of prices per maternity wear/item.

Note: Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication. However, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

PHOTO: theAsianparent

Retail therapy as a coping mechanism

Research tells us that 62 per cent of shoppers buy something to cheer themselves up. A further 28 per cent make a purchase to celebrate something.

It also suggests that there is in fact a lot of psychological and restorative significance when you are shopping – if done in temperance and control, of course.

Mostly, a lot of mums during their pregnancy opt to shop for new clothes as their coping mechanism.

This activity is something that puts them in a better mood – whether you do it online or outdoors.

Conclusion

To be pregnant is truly a blessing in the family. While you face a very monumental phase in your career as a mother and as a woman, it is nice to add extra entertainment and positivity into the journey.

And this can be done by having a shopping spree of maternity wear.

Shopping for your new maternity undergarments, tops, bottoms, and dresses does not entertain your fashion cravings, but also boosts your mood.

It puts you on a positive note, and most importantly gives you comfort and style rolled into one.

