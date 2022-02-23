How to freshen up your maternity wardrobe like these celebrities

Rihanna never sleeps on fashion. The multifaceted mogul always knows how to pull out all the stops when serving a look. Most recently, she sent shock waves across the world by announcing her pregnancy on Instagram dressed in an unorthodox maternity outfit.

The fit in question: A 1996 pink Chanel longline puffer, a pair of faded jeans, and a bejewelled cross necklace that left Riri’s baby bump exposed in the snowy streets of Harlem, New York. Google search analytics revealed that there was a 523 per cent increase in searches with the term “maternity range” within 24 hours from the post.

While the world picks their jaws off the floor, she continues to embrace her bump by making fashion work with it, rather than around it. Rihanna was spotted in a leopard and denim ensemble in Los Angeles, a metallic fringe set by The Attico at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event and a sheer blue button-up at the Superbowl last week.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna said: “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favourite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal.”

Now, we know what everyone is thinking: “There is no way we can pull off what Rihanna is wearing in Singapore.” Perhaps so, but when it comes to defying the standard maternity style, she isn’t the only one.

Actress Sophie Turner was spotted out and about with husband, Joe Jonas , wearing a green, form-fitting, knitted maxi dress that confirms the pregnancy rumours surrounding the couple over the last month. It is definitely muted compared to Rihanna’s but Sophie looks just as radiant in this look.

Supermodel and soon-to-be mum for the second time Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been rocking editorial-esque outfits and skin-tight dresses on Instagram. Many of her followers and friends sing praises in the comments section for her simple yet sophisticated style.

There is no right or wrong way when it comes to dressing up when expecting, just different perspectives. To help you along the long pregnancy journey, we’ve picked out some comfortable yet chic maternity dresses that aren’t actually maternity dress for every trimester and beyond. Check em’ out below.

First Trimester: Shoko Two-tone Ribbed Stretch-knit Cardigan, $245, Staud at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Congratulations on the bundle of joy, some may be showing early while others might not. Regardless, this stage poses more challenges on how you feel versus how you look physically.

Morning sickness can be brutal and nerves might be picking your brain a little – brightly coloured dresses with bold details will definitely make wardrobe planning go without a hitch.

Satin Midi Dress, $1,439, Victoria Beckham at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Striped Peplum Cotton Midi Dress, $1,568, Rosie Assoulin at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Miniato Shirtdress, $1,188.10, Silvia Tcherassi at Saks Fifth Avenue

PHOTO: Saks Fifth Avenue

Track Block-panel Woven Midi Dress, $735, Pleats Please Issey Miyaki at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

Second Trimester: Semona Colour-blocked Belted Stretch-woven Midi Dress, $250, Ted Baker at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

Fabulous, you’ve crossed the hill and that baby bump is looking perfect. Now, is the time to make the rounds with your family and friends to announce and show them the good news.

Of course, looking great is a plus. Body-hugging clothing will still work and give you a waist but it will be good to stock up on belted or adjustable dresses to anticipate the unpredictable and rapid growth of the babe.

Belted Halter Wrap Dress, $1,443.10, Michael Kors at Saks Fifth Avenue

PHOTO: Saks Fifth Avenue

Mia Belted Cotton Shirt Dress, $1,365, Stella McCartney at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Cindy Knit Dress, $964, Temperley London at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Belted Striped Cotton-poplin Midi Shirt Dress, $4,126, Brunello Cucinelli at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Third Trimester: Chevron Print Shirt Maxi Dress, $6,200, Valentino at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

The end is in sight and there is nothing you could want more than being comfortable. Flowy and airy silhouettes such as a kaftan are perfect for our humid weather.

However, if the occasion calls for something more formal, a maxi shirt dress or a simple wrap dress will suit the bill and it can be worn (and taken off) easily and quickly at home.

Leather-Strap Wool-Blend Wrap Dress, $1,448.90, Loewe at Saks Fifth Avenue

PHOTO: Saks Fifth Avenue

Printed Silk-crepon Maxi Shirt Dress, $3,033, Etro at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Elsie Broderie Woven Midi Shirt Dress, $370, Whistles at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

Printed Kaftan, $900, Emilio Pucci Beach at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.