Pregnancy fashion: Steal these 10 celebrities and social media stars’ chic maternity styles

Having a baby in your belly means there are likely to be changes to your wardrobe. And with the deluge of chic options these days, dressing your baby bump doesn't mean shapeless or blah dresses. Here, some maternity style inspiration from celebrities and social media personalities to take your cue from.

Rihanna

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, according to Rihanna. The pop icon and founder of Fenty first announced her pregnancy and sent the Internet into a frenzy with this fuchsia quilted Chanel jacket and bold vivid belly chains that both bared and highlighted her bump.

At a launch event for her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines, the singer yet again revealed slivers of her burgeoning belly in a daring green sequined top.

Sheila Sim

Local actress Sheila Sim exuded chic mama vibes when she was pregnant with her daughter Layla, who's now over a year old. In an exclusive interview with The Weekly, she shared, "I usually pair voluminous tops and dresses with basic bottoms, like tights or high-waisted pencil skirts."

A lot of her existing wardrobe comprised dresses that were "huge and pregnancy-friendly", she revealed. "Comfort aside, I would try to accessorise and brighten up my outfit with colours. Colours make me feel happier."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Layering with heavy jackets in our tropical climate (and especially when you're pregnant) might seem next to impossible, but we can't help but be drawn to Rosie Huntington's maternity style, which includes lots of stretchy knits and elegant outerwear in classy muted hues.

Similar solid tones from top to toe add a lengthening effect to your look.

Cheryl Wee

You can't go wrong with a lightweight fabric and details like pleats and gathers for a decidedly romantic aesthetic. Actress and entrepreneur Cheryl Wee played up the look with her hair in soft waves and that pregnancy glow.

Myolie Wu

Breezy dresses and kaftans are made for the beach and a growing baby bump. If you’re headed for the beach, take your cue from Myolie Wu, who looked stunning in a lacy number and her hair in a effortless updo.

Denise Keller

There’s no time like your pregnancy to embrace athleisure — they’re stylish, versatile, and super comfy. Plus, they’re perfect for pairing with pregnancy-friendly sneakers.

Ashley Graham

Channel Ashley Graham’s cool mum appeal in a relaxed leather jacket, and a bold playsuit that both draws the eye and allows for ease of movement.

Susie Bubble

Do laid-back chic like fashion blogger Susie Bubble in contrasting patterns anchored by denim jeans — just go for the ones with a soft elastic band that can accommodate your growing belly. A top knot also keeps you cool while looking ultra cute.

Anna Hathaway

A peplum-style top makes for a sophisticated way to accentuate and dress up your belly while adding definition. Case in point: Anna Hathaway in this gorgeous Oscar de la Renta number.

Miranda Kerr

Take a leaf from Miranda Kerr’s book and celebrate your impending motherhood with bright cheery prints. Bold prints can also pull double duty by drawing the eye away from your bump for a more balanced look.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.