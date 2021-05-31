Dress up your table with these 4 designer dinnerware collections

1. Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

These Louis Vuitton plates take inspiration from its house motifs – the one below draws on its textile patterns while the one above depicts the brand’s Vivienne mascot on a worldly jaunt. The best part: They come packaged in leather and monogrammed canvas cases.

2. Hermes

The adorable Passe-Passe plates from Hermes feature drawings by the Paris-based illustrator Morgane Bellec in soft pastel colours, and are part of the maison’s baby gifts line. Whoever said you’ve to put an age on china?

PHOTO: Hermes

3. Versace

When it comes to baroque, few do it better than the house of Versace. These ones are all produced in collaboration with German luxury homeware maker Rosenthal.

PHOTO: Versace

4. Dior

One gets two Dior signatures on this set of crockery: the brand’s toile de Jouy pattern and its Trianon grey hue. The latter was one of Christian Dior’s favourite colours and his choice of paint for the walls of the brand’s original couture ateliers.

PHOTO: Dior

