Drinking for a good cause: Negroni Week celebrates 10th anniversary this year with 60 bars in Singapore

Campari, red vermouth and gin, nothing hits the spot quite like the perfectly balanced Negroni. And when you associate a good cause to our favourite hobby of drinking, how can we ever say no?

Continuing the partnership with Imbibe Magazine, Italian aperitif producer Campari brings back its iconic Negroni Week cocktail for the 10th edition across the world from Sept 12 to 18, 2022.

PHOTO: Campari

Since 2013, the initiative has partnered with thousands of venues around the world, and to date, has managed to raise over $3 million for charitable organisations. Participating bars and restaurants have the liberty to donate a portion of the sales to their preferred local charities, but the main international movement the campaign will be supporting this year is Slow Food. The Italy-based organisation preserves culinary diversity and overall generates a better food system and experience across more than 160 countries.

The week also follows the community-lovers’ theme of the Bartender Handshake, an unspoken ritual where friends, colleagues and familiar customers are greeted with a small serving of cocktails or shots on the house.

In Singapore, imbibers can expect a nation-wide celebration, with more than 60 local bars and their representing bartenders bringing to pass their creative reinterpretations of the classic Negroni recipe consisting equal ratios of gin, sweet vermouth and the red heart of the drink, Campari.

T.O.T.G.A at The Bar at 15 Stamford.

PHOTO: The Bar at 15 Stamford

Highlights from our preview of Negroni Week at The Bar at 15 Stamford yesterday include the host bar’s T.O.T.G.A (The One That Got Away). Lighter and a touch sweeter than the usual, it bears a distinct floral profile, thanks to the chrysanthemum-infused bianco vermouth, and the aroma of Peychaud bitters.

The Negroni Express by Smoke & Mirrors, on the other hand, is a nod to bartender Mel John Chavez’s Filipino heritage. Inspired by the infamous spicy Bicol Express dish, the bittersweet liquid perfumed with jasmine rice syrup, quickly turns into a heaty one thanks to the Ancho Reyes Verde chili liqueur.

The complex cocktail with a lingering heat is one that grows on you with each sip revealing new flavours. A garnish of pickle and olive offers a tangy respite between sips.

Negroni Express

​​​​​PHOTO: Smoke & Mirrors

Another favourite is Mead By Men from O/T Bar. A lighter variation that’s slightly fizzy, its secret ingredient is revealed through a whiff of the cocktail. Smoked with Laird’s Applejack, the fruity flavour is prominent in the straight-forward drink, along with hints of sweet and sour taste profiles.

Southbridge bar’s Rosmarino Negroni, is a stronger and potent one. Concocted with hibiscus infused Campari, smoked rosemary gin, and Possa Vermouti, the Negroni goes tropical here with its side garnish of a raspberry which complements the drink with its fruity and sweeter flavours.

Mead By Men.

PHOTO: O/T Bar

What better way to kick off the celebrations, than a party? In the spirit of the Italian cocktails, get ready for revelry at Caffe Fernet, the host of Negroni Week’s Opening Party happening Sunday 11 Sept 11, 2022, from 5pm – 9pm. Overlooking Marina Bay, the breezy waterfront restaurant will see the four Italian bartenders of Jigger & Pony Group presenting their take on the Negroni.

Caffe Fernet’s Silvio Daniele and Sugarhall’s Davide Boncimino will be helming the bar from 5pm to 7pm while Giovanni Graziadei of Jigger & Pony and Gibson’s Gregory Camillo take over from 7pm till 9pm. Book your table here for an evening of great drinks, good food, and the best of views!

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet

Prefer to stay at home? You can still get the party started and contribute to the cause by purchasing the Ready-To-Enjoy Negroni created by the Campari Group. These bottles make for five full serves of the beloved classic.

Or try your hand at the Negroni Bundle, which includes a bottle of Campari, Bickens London Dry Gin, and Cinzano Rosso Vermouth. Available for purchase from Sept 12 to 30 through retailers like Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, PandaMart, RedMart, Cellarbrations and Get It by Changi Recommends.

PHOTO: Campari

Partnering bars include 28 Hong Kong Street, Anti:dote, Atlas, Caffe Fernet, Levant Bar, Nutmeg & Clove, One-Ninety Bar, O/T Bar, Smoke & Mirrors, Trapizza and more. For a full list, please click here.

Negroni Week 10th Anniversary Singapore runs from Sept 12 - 18, 2022, with an Opening Party on Sept 11, 2022, at Caffe Fernet. For more information, please visit www.negroiweek.com.

ALSO READ: 5 things to eat & drink this week, including zero-waste cocktails at Set of Six and a buffet dinner at Basilico

This article was first published in City Nomads.