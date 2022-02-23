Dunkin' closes temporarily due to 'operational issues'

There's been a long string of F&B closures recently, but fortunately, this one is just temporary.

On Tuesday (Feb 22), American doughnut and coffee chain Dunkin' announced that all its Singapore stores would be temporarily closed from today (Feb 23).

Dunkin' made it clear that the closure was due to "operational issues" and that the health of their team and customers remains a top priority.

When asked by a netizen about its re-opening, Dunkin' stated they were currently "unable to advise a re-opening date".

However, they did mention that they expected the disruption to last "about a week".

Screengrab/Facebook/Dunkin'

Dunkin' launched its first Singapore store at Ion Orchard in 2009 and now has 19 stores islandwide.

