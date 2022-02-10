Dyson opens largest store in Southeast Asia at VivoCity

Singapore now has the biggest Dyson Demo Store in Southeast Asia, and it’s located at VivoCity!

The new immersive Demo space measures at 178m2 and holds all of the brand’s key technologies such as the Dyson vacuums, personal care products and more.

As the name suggests, the store allows customers to try out the brand’s products before making a big purchase. Aside from trying out the products, customers can better understand and explore more of the technology inside Dyson’s machines through the help of interactive videos displayed across the store, or with the help of a staff member.

The new Demo store has a dedicated space for in-house hair care, equipped with three styling stations. There, customers can meet a Dyson Expert who provides advice and a personalised styling service using Dyson haircare technology, based on hair type and styling needs. Complimentary in-store styling appointments are also available but have to be booked in advance on Dyson’s website.

Aside from experiencing the products first hand, customers can access exclusive technologies and limited edition colourways at the new store.

The Demo Store also features a personalisation bar where customers can enjoy a complimentary case debossing for their Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, Airwrap styler, and Corrale straighteners with a selection of colours for foil initials and gift-wrapping services.

The new Demo Store is located at #01-21/22, VivoCity Singapore.

