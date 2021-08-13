Dyson's Supersonic hairdryer has a new attachment - the Flyaway

If you're buying a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer today, it will come with a new Flyaway hair tool. Current Supersonic owners need not fret either, as the new tool is compatible with existing models of the Dyson Supersonic and can be purchased separately for $49.

The Flyaway is fresh from Dyson's renowned engineering department and does as its name implies - hides away flyaway hairs to give you a smoother hairdo.

It is a semi-circular loop tool that attracts longer hairs to the front of your hairstyle, while a second jet of air pushes flyaway hairs away and underneath. Essentially, it mimics what stylists do to smooth your hair in a salon.

The tool achieved this by harnassing the Coanda effect. A phenomenon first engineered for styling within the Dyson Airwrap styler, so as to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, whilst pushing flyaways through the tress and out of sight.

Emma Sheldon, Dyson Hair Care Category Director, has this to say:

"Our engineers are driven to rethink convention and our obsession with airflow led us to push the potential of Coanda after observing how stylists use a ‘brush and blow dryer’ technique to smooth flyaways.

"Traditionally, this skilled technique involves the stylist using a round brush to section and manage the hair, whilst directing airflow from the dryer to push the flyaways into the style and out of sight.

"We set out to find a way to innovate a way to mechanise this method for the everyday styler. The new Dyson Flyaway Attachment harnesses the phenomenon of Coanda to smooth flyaways out of sight, without exposing the hair to extreme heat damage."

Now, the Flyaway tool is useful if you have long, straight tresses. It isn't going to do much if you have curly or textured hair.

To buy, learn more and experience the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, visit Dyson Demo Store – Owner Centre at Capitol Singapore, Dyson Demo Store – Beauty Lab at Funan Mall and Dyson Demo Zone – Westgate.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.