Easties rejoice! i12 Katong to reopen before the year is out with new stores and rock climbing wall

Located at the intersection of East Coast Road and Joo Chiat Road, i12 Katong has long been a mainstay for Easties since its opening in 2011.

Since March 2020, Easties have had to deal with the mall being closed for upgrades. However, that wait may soon be over.

i12 Katong is set to reopen in Q4 2021, Keppel Land announced on Tuesday (April 20).

This highly anticipated return will bring with it a host of changes. For one, the mall's refreshed concept means a modernised interior and upgraded amenities.

An artist's impression of the new entranceway into i12 Katong.

PHOTO: Keppel Land

The new and improved i12 Katong will feature additional escalators and lifts, charging stations for electronic devices, and an enhanced glass facade.

PHOTO: Keppel Land

As for new tenants, shoppers can look forward more food and beverage options such as Guzman Y Gomez, PS Café and Signature KOI and Australian bulk food chain Scoop Wholefoods.

i12 Katong will also feature an indoor rock climbing wall as climbing school Climb Asia joins its tenants.

“We envision a new climbing destination catered to families and climbers of all ages.

"Along with our existing concepts, we are planning to introduce new climbing elements in this facility and we look forward to seeing new and existing customers at i12 Katong!” said Andy Tan, a director in the Climb Asia Group.

An artist's impression of the mall's Family Entertainment zone.

PHOTO: Keppel Land

For movie-lovers, Golden Village will be returning to the mall, along with a number of other anchor tenants such as United World Preschool and Wine Connection.

A preview of i12's Home and Living zone.

PHOTO: Keppel Land

According to Keppel Land, i12 Katong will also have three specially-curated zones: Fashion Lifestyle, Home and Living and Family Entertainment. The idea is to foster a sense of community and for shoppers to have an array of experiential offerings at the mall, the property developer added.

Whether it’s trying out new eats or hobbies, there’s certainly much to digest — quite literally — and look forward to at i12 Katong's opening later this year.

