Easy access, English speakers: Lonely Planet picks Singapore as top solo travel spot in Southeast Asia

Another travel-related list, another first-place finish for Singapore.

The island-state came up trumps when it comes to best location in Southeast Asia for solo travellers, according to travel guide website Lonely Planet on July 12.

If you're a budding solo traveller, factors such as expenses and safety would have be taken into consideration when picking a travel destination.

When it comes to safety in Singapore, there's no real issue.

In fact, a study conducted by Forbes Advisor found Singapore to be the safest city for tourists, having compared 60 international cities across seven metrics such as natural disasters and crime risks.

Known to be a city that can be expensive, Lonely Planet suggests ways to navigate this matter.

Savouring local favourites like Hainanese chicken rice and bak kut teh doesn't mean burning a hole in your pocket.

When it comes to dining as a solo traveller, there are many hawker centres littered around the island for an affordable, and sometimes Michelin-rated, meal, said the report.

Accessibility is key

Another factor to take into consideration is access to quality and reliable transportation options.

Lonely Planet notes how interconnected the city is and one can "travel anywhere" along the MRT lines alone.

And maybe the best part, a trip on the public train costs an average of $2.

Beyond quality transport infrastructure, access can refer to communication as well.

Anyone who has been lost on vacation would likely agree that having English-speaking locals can be a lifesaver.

Being an inexperienced solo traveller, you're (quite literally) out on your own so being in a country that is generally comfortable in English would be to your benefit.

Lonely Planet also ranked other travel destinations in the region for solo travellers.

Penang is great if you're a foodie excited to immerse yourself into a vibrant street food culture.

But if ethical tourism is more your vibe, why not Siem Reap instead?

Or if you're looking to escape the hustle-and-bustle of city life, both Danang, Vietnam and Bali, Indonesia can offer you the idyllic coastal scenery you're seeking.

