Eat around (almost) every region in Japan without leaving Singapore

Can't get enough of Japan and its amazing food, with a famous different regional speciality for every region? But thanks to this very obsession we have with Japan, eating around Japan without leaving home is just another reason that makes Singapore amazing! And we're not just talking about regular sushi, sashimi and yakiniku spots either.

Here's where to go when you're craving something Japanese:

Ramen - Sapporo & Fukuoka

I'm a huge fan of soupy noodles and can never have enough ramen! Shoyu, shio, miso, I love them all! While the type of ramen (different toppings, broth, etc) may vary from region to region, Sapporo (the capital of Hokkaido), is widely considered the birthplace and home of miso ramen, with its addition of hokkaidō butter for a rich, creamy taste.

Visit any of the Keisuke Ramen outlets around town for their extensive ramen varieties, as well as those with a local twist (Laksa Ramen anyone), and atas Lobster Ramen too.

Nabe - Hokkaido

Another famous dish from Hokkaido is nabe, the traditional Japanese-style hotpot, usually brimming with top quality seafood and crabs that Hokkaido is famous for (think king crab, snow crab, hairy crab, and thorny crab). Hokkaido is also famous for Ishikari nabe, a miso-based hotpot simmering with salmon, stewed vegetables and tofu.

Closer to home, head to Tsukada Nojo for a special collagen-rich nabe, created using a traditional and authentic Japanese secret recipe. Choose to add either meat, veggies or seafood to the hotpot and leave happy and with silky-smooth skin too!

Okonomiyaki - Hiroshima & Osaka

Okonomiyaki, a savory teppanyaki egg pancake (also known as Japanese pizza) filled with cabbage, pork, seafood and noodles, has become one of Japan's most popular comfort foods all around the world. However, it is perhaps known most famously as a regional speciality of Hiroshima, as well as being one of the Kansai region's most famous soul foods too.

Translating to 'grilled as you like' in Japanese, one of the most authentic spots to enjoy okonomiyaki in Singapore is at Takashimaya Food Hall; as well as Seiwaa, for a menu with signature fillings such as tomyum, beef and mixed (pork, squid, shrimp).

Fugu - Yamaguchi Prefecture

Only licensed chefs are allowed to work with the highly poisonous Fugu (also known as Japanese pufferfish) and ensure that it is safe enough to be eaten (did you know that Fugu contains a neurotoxin 1,200 times more lethal than cyanide?).

While Japan's Fugu capital is the city of Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi prefecture, if you're brave enough to want to try it in Singapore, head to Guenpin on Maxwell Road.

Not only is Guenpin Japan's most famous restaurant chain for serving fugu (the brand has over 70 restaurants in Japan), but its first-ever overseas outpost was Singapore, and it has been operating here since 2018, so you can rest assured that you're in safe hands!

The menu offers everything from Pufferfish Sashimi ($25) and Deep-fried Tiger Puffer ($36) to Tiger Puffer Hotpot (from $54) and multi-course set menus, serving the pufferfish in several different ways (from $100 for a five-course menu). Good luck!

Takoyaki - Osaka

Osaka is famous for its many street food choices and local specialties, one of which includes takoyaki, a staple of octopus-filled dough balls served in a sweet sauce.

While takoyaki directly translates into "octopus grilled" or "octopus fried", some versions of it do not even contain octopus sometimes!

If you haven't tried it already, Japan's famous takoyaki chain, Gindaco, has set up a gourmet shop at ION, for premium Takoyaki done a little differently. Unlike conventional Takoyaki, Gindaco's takoyaki is crisp on the outside, soft and creamy on the inside. Enjoy them original or topped with cheese mentaiko or with teriyaki egg mayo.

Tonkatsu - Ginza, Tokyo

It's hard to find someone who doesn't like the Japanese katsu-style fried pork, served with a mountain of cabbage and rice! The first version of tonkatsu was served in Tokyo's glamorous Ginza district in the 1890s, simply just as a pork cutlet.

If you haven't tried this amazing comfort food already, I recommend going to Hajime (helmed by Chef Tan-San, who was Singapore's first tonkatsu chef, so you know it's authentic).

Steak - Okinawa

In Okinawa, supper often consists of steak after a round of drinks. You can experience a taste of the island's nightlife at Yappari, an Okinawan steakhouse where meats are served on hot lava stone plates.

Want something a little more varied? Check out Okinawan Diner Nirai-Kanai in Great World City, which serves classic fare like peanut tofu, green caviar-seaweed, and noodle soup with simmered pork belly.

