Eggslut shutters last outlet in Singapore at Scotts Square after nearly 4 years

Eggslut's Scotts Square outlet has shuttered after less than four years in operation.

While the popular American restaurant chain has yet to release an announcement, AsiaOne visited Scotts Square on Monday (March 10) morning to find a vacant space where the outlet once operated.

There was no official notice regarding the details of the closure either.

This closure marks Eggslut's exit from Singapore market, having closed its Suntec City outlet last year.

A check on its official website shows its international outlets are now at London, UK and Tokyo, Japan, with no sign of Singapore.

A search on Google also revealed Eggslut Scotts Square marked as "permanently closed".

AsiaOne has reached out to Eggslut for more information.

Love for eggs

The brainchild of American chef and television host Alvin Cailan, Eggslut originally started out as a food truck in Los Angeles in 2011.

In September 2021, Eggslut opened its first outlet in Singapore at Scotts Square.

This was also Eggslut's first international outpost in Southeast Asia.

It was an immediate hit and the early days saw fans queuing to have a first taste of their decadent egg sandwiches.

