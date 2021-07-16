LA's famous sandwich chain Eggslut to open at Scotts Square in late 2021

Good news for foodies who have waited for nearly a year to taste some egg sandwiches.

The famous Eggslut from Los Angeles has finally revealed details on the opening of its first outlet in Singapore, which will happen later this year at Scotts Square.

Founded in 2011 by Filipino-American chef Alvin Cailan and his cousin Jeff Vales, the egg sandwich specialist has numerous restaurants in locations such as Las Vegas, London, South Korea, and Tokyo.

The Scotts Square outlet is also Eggslut's first branch in Southeast Asia.

Known for using fresh ingredients in dishes that are cooked to order, the brand's signature dish The Slut consists of coddled egg on potato puree, served with sliced baguette.

On the menu, there's also the Fairfax burger, which includes scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelised onions, spicy sriracha mayonnaise and a brioche bun.

For those curious about the term "eggslut", it means a chef adding an egg to everything he cooks. It was supposedly coined by the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in a 2009 episode of his food and travel show.

If you can't wait to feast on egg sandwiches, try heading to Egg Stop, a South Korean-inspired egg sandwich, which has outlets in VivoCity and Bedok North.

mardhiahhaslan@asiaone.com